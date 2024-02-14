‘If you were a Transformer… you’d be Optimus Fine’ and 9 other pick-up lines that work
There are some pretty terrible pick-up lines out there, but according to the latest research, there are 10 lines that have quite a high success rate.
Picture: iStock
The day of love… a romantic celebration for some, but a dreaded evening for others. If you form part of the latter, dust off your sexiest / most handsome outfit and go out on the town to find love, or at the very least a date and a good time.
Pick-up lines have been used for centuries to initiate conversation, and there’s no better time than Valentine’s Day to dust-off your game face and start conversing.
Not all pick-up lines will lead to scoring, which is why research was recently conducted to find out what makes people tick.
And, 3 000 respondents between the ages of 18 – 61 years were surveyed for the project, to explore pick-up lines with the best chance of success, as well as which work best on men and women.
Here are the top 5 pick-up lines to try
- ‘Aside from being sexy, what do you do for a living?’ The results from the survey found that this pick-up line had the highest success rate with both men and women.
- ‘Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only 10 I see’. This line has a higher success rate with men than it does with the ladies.
- ‘Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears’. Coming in at third place, this line is also slightly more effective on men, but there’s no reason why you can’t try it on a lady to see how it works for you.
- Is your name Wi-Fi? Because I’m feeling a connection. We’d love to see how this line goes down.
- If you were a Transformer… you’d be Optimus Fine. Please do make a TikTok when you try out this one.
If none of the above lines work, you can try one of these which made the top 10 list of the survey:
- If you were a vegetable, you’d be a cute-cumber!
- Do you have a name or can I call you mine?
- Is your dad a baker? Because you’re a cutie pie.
- Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’ve been searching for.
- Do you have a map? I keep getting lost in your eyes.
