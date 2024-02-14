‘Your man must propose again’: Thabsie’s smoking hot Valentine’s Day pics sets Insta on fire

The singer-songwriter served looks and sex appeal on her timeline on Wednesday morning.

South African singer-songwriter, Bathabise Biyela, professionally known as Thabsie knows how to serve content. The Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe singer had her friends drooling over her gorgeous body after she posted several sexy snaps of herself to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

In the first frame, Thabsie wears a black lacy underwear set with black high heels, smouldering at the camera as she holds a bouquet of red roses. The second frame is a black and white photo of her holding a single rose, eyes closed, still wearing the lingerie, her shoulders covered in what looks like a men’s suit jacket.

The photos, which were posted, at around 10am on Wednesday had already garnered more than 23,000 likes at the time of publishing.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t Mzansi’s men drooling over Thabsie’s rocking body. South African female celebrities including actress and television personality, Ntando Duma; internet personality, Yolanda Vilakazi; on-air personality, actress and model, Minnie Dlamini; rapper Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle took to the comments section first to show their appreciation for Thabsie’s smoking hot body.

Who is the lucky man in Thabsie’s life?

Thabsie is married to Thando Vokwana. The couple ‘officially’ tied the knot in 2017. In a 2017 interview with TshisaLIVE, the singer said that her and Thando have been married traditionally for a while and that they just held off the celebration for a while.

We don’t know much about the songstress’ handsome husband, apart from what he shared on his Instagram profile where he mentions that he is a fitness enthusiast and golf junkie, among other things.

He is also not very active on his Instagram account; the last post having been shared two weeks ago.

While all eyes might be on media personality, Lerato Kganyago‘s Valentine’s Day gift reveal, we will definitely be keeping an eye on Thabsie’s socials. Because when looks like those are being served on social media… imagine the private looks hubby is on for later this evening.

