Wandi Ndlovu, a reality TV star, and her mother and sister have been arrested after a violent altercation that led to her uncle's death in Katlehong.

Reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu is set to appear in court this week after an incident involving her uncle’s stabbing in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, along with other family members.

The self-described sugar baby and personality on Showmax’s controversial show This Body Works for Me is drawing public attention with the case.

The 26-year-old, her mother, and her sister, Ntombifuthi Ndlovu, are being held behind bars following an alleged violent family altercation in Katlehong. This altercation left her uncle, Linda Ndlovu, dead.

The trio is expected to make a court appearance tomorrow at Palm Ridge Court as investigations continue. This week, South Africans will learn more about Ndlovu’s uncle’s stabbing.

Wandi Ndlovu to appear in court after uncle’s stabbing

The incident took place in the early hours of last month. Speculation says it allegedly involved a dispute over loud music.

Police are investigating as details emerge.

The incident has gained significant social media responses and coverage.

Wandi Ndlovu. Picture: Instagram

According to police sources and insider reports, the violent incident took place between midnight and 3am from Friday into Saturday. It was allegedly sparked by a noise complaint from Wandi’s mother.

ALSO READ: Minnie Dlamini sues MacG and Sol Phenduka for R2.5 million over podcast remarks

The uncle, Linda, lived in a backroom on the family property. He was reportedly playing loud music when his sister (Wandi’s mom) went to ask him to lower the volume.

An argument broke out, and Linda allegedly struck his sister on the head with a golf club. Bleeding and injured, she returned to the main house. That’s allegedly when Wandi, her sister Ntombifuthi, and another sister, who is currently in Grade 11 allegedly went to confront their uncle.

“One of them stabbed the uncle during the confrontation,” said a family insider. When paramedics arrived, it was too late to take him to the hospital.

The Grade 11 sibling, who is a minor, has since been released from custody.

Minor sibling released from custody

Meanwhile, Wandi, her mother, and Ntombifuthi remain in custody at Sun City Prison pending further investigation. Police are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Wandi Ndlovu. Picture: Instagram

The tragedy has caused a stir in the Katlehong community. This is especially after a voice recording surfaced online, allegedly of Wandi’s aunt (her mother’s sister), who was an eyewitness to the entire incident.

The late uncle Linda is believed to have been the breadwinner. Wandi relocated and is mostly based in Nigeria and claimed she got married. He was living in the back room and was said to be providing financial support to some members of the family.

The house was reportedly newly built by Wandi after her return from Nigeria. She was working as an adult entertainer and had recently BBL surgery and other changes.

While South Africans await official police comment, many have taken to social media. They express anger, disbelief, and sorrow over the killing.