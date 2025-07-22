Recipe of the day: Easy to make Fettuccine Alfredo

This creamy and comforting chicken and mushroom Fettuccine Alfredo puts a wholesome twist on a classic dish.
Fettuccine Alfredo. Picture: Supplied
It’s easy to prepare and perfect for a satisfying and flavourful family meal.
This is a quick mid-week meal. The chicken can be replaced with lean beef strips or bacon.
Nutritional tip: To add to your vitamin D intake, slice your mushrooms and place them in the midday sun for just 15 minutes or longer. This will increase the vitamin D intake.
Ingredients
- 30 ml 2 tbsp olive oil
- 250 g button mushrooms, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 500 g chicken fillets, about 4
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 300 g fettuccine
- 80 g butter
- 80 g finely grated Parmesan
- Small handful of fresh parsley, chopped
- 125 ml ½ cup double cream plain yoghurt
Instructions
- Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 10 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add the remaining oil to the same pan and cook the chicken over medium heat until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
- Cook the fettuccine in salted water until al dente. Drain but reserve one cup of the cooking water.
- Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Melt the butter in the frying pan over a low heat. Add the Parmesan gradually while stirring. Add 60 ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water and mix in. Stir in the yoghurt. Add the fettuccine and toss together. Mix in the chicken and mushrooms. Add another 60 ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water, season to taste, and mix together.
- Dish the fettuccine onto warmed plates, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.
Recipe of the day: Fettuccine Alfredo
It’s easy to prepare and perfect for a satisfying and flavourful family meal.
This creamy and comforting chicken and mushroom Fettuccine Alfredo puts a wholesome twist on a classic dish. This is a quick mid-week meal. The chicken can be replaced with lean beef strips or bacon.
Nutritional tip: To add to your vitamin D intake, slice your mushrooms and place them in the midday sun for just 15 minutes or longer. This will increase the vitamin D intake.
Ingredients
- 30 ml 2 tbsp olive oil
- 250 g button mushrooms sliced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 500 g chicken fillets, about 4
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 300 g fettuccine
- 80 g butter
- 80 g finely grated Parmesan
- Small handful fresh parsley chopped
- 125 ml ½ cup double cream plain yoghurt
Instructions
-
Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 10 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
-
Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add the remaining oil to the same pan and cook the chicken over a medium heat until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
-
Cook the fettuccine in salted water until al dente. Drain but reserve one cup of the cooking water.
-
Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Melt the butter in the frying pan over a low heat. Add the Parmesan gradually while stirring. Add 60 ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water and mix in. Stir in the yoghurt. Add the fettuccine and toss together. Mix in the chicken and mushrooms. Add another 60 ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water, season to taste and mix together.
-
Dish the fettuccine onto warmed plates, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.