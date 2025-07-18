Recipe of the day: Baked chicken curry with avo crema

Indulge in a delightful fusion of flavors with this Baked chicken curry topped with avocado crema.

The creamy avocado topping adds a refreshing twist, complementing the rich curry beautifully. Quick to prepare and baked to perfection, this dish is not only satisfying but also a wholesome option that the whole family will love. Get ready to savor every bite!

Serves 6

Preparation time: 25 minutes + marinating

Cooking time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

FOR THE MARINADE

Juice of ½ lemon + extra

250 ml (1 cup) plain yoghurt

3 garlic cloves, crushed

30 ml (2 tbsp) mild curry powder

50 g melted butter

5 cm piece ginger, finely grated

10 chicken thighs and drumsticks

Salt and pepper

FOR THE SAUCE

Avocado or olive oil for cooking

30 ml (2 tbsp) butter

3 cm piece ginger, finely grated

2 garlic cloves, crushed

15 ml (1 tbsp) mild curry powder

10 ml (2 tsp) ground cumin

10 ml (2 tsp) paprika

50 g sachet tomato paste

410 g tin of chopped tomatoes

15 ml (1 tbsp) sugar

250 ml (1 cup) cream

FOR THE AVO CREMA

60 ml (¼ cup) plain yoghurt

1 avocado, chopped

TO SERVE

1 avocado, chopped

Handful of coriander, chopped

Basmati rice

Method:

For the marinade, combine all the ingredients and mix through the chicken in an oven proof dish (in a single layer). Season with salt and pepper. Marinate for at least 3 hours or preferably overnight. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Bake the chicken, covered, for 1 hour. For the sauce, heat a splash of oil and the butter in a large oven-proof frying pan. Fry the ginger, garlic, curry powder, cumin and paprika for 1 minute until fragrant. Add the tomato paste, tomatoes and sugar and cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the cream. Season with salt and pepper. Remove the chicken from the oven and add directly to the hot sauce (discard marinade). Cover and bake for 1 hour or until tender. For the avo crema, blitz together the yoghurt and avocado until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. To serve, combine the avocado with a squeeze of extra lemon juice and coriander. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the curry, rice and avo crema.

Supplied by www.avocado.co.za