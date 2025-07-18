Recipe of the day: Baked chicken curry with avo crema

Indulge in a delightful fusion of flavors with this Baked chicken curry topped with avocado crema.
The creamy avocado topping adds a refreshing twist, complementing the rich curry beautifully. Quick to prepare and baked to perfection, this dish is not only satisfying but also a wholesome option that the whole family will love. Get ready to savor every bite!
Serves 6
Preparation time: 25 minutes + marinating
Cooking time: 2 hours
Ingredients:
FOR THE MARINADE
- Juice of ½ lemon + extra
- 250 ml (1 cup) plain yoghurt
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) mild curry powder
- 50 g melted butter
- 5 cm piece ginger, finely grated
- 10 chicken thighs and drumsticks
- Salt and pepper
FOR THE SAUCE
- Avocado or olive oil for cooking
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) butter
- 3 cm piece ginger, finely grated
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) mild curry powder
- 10 ml (2 tsp) ground cumin
- 10 ml (2 tsp) paprika
- 50 g sachet tomato paste
- 410 g tin of chopped tomatoes
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) sugar
- 250 ml (1 cup) cream
FOR THE AVO CREMA
- 60 ml (¼ cup) plain yoghurt
- 1 avocado, chopped
TO SERVE
- 1 avocado, chopped
- Handful of coriander, chopped
- Basmati rice
Method:
- For the marinade, combine all the ingredients and mix through the chicken in an oven proof dish (in a single layer). Season with salt and pepper. Marinate for at least 3 hours or preferably overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Bake the chicken, covered, for 1 hour.
- For the sauce, heat a splash of oil and the butter in a large oven-proof frying pan. Fry the ginger, garlic, curry powder, cumin and paprika for 1 minute until fragrant.
- Add the tomato paste, tomatoes and sugar and cook for 5 minutes. Stir through the cream. Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and add directly to the hot sauce (discard marinade). Cover and bake for 1 hour or until tender.
- For the avo crema, blitz together the yoghurt and avocado until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
- To serve, combine the avocado with a squeeze of extra lemon juice and coriander. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the curry, rice and avo crema.
