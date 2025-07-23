Recipe of the day: Pork spinach cordon bleu

This mouthwatering dish combines tender pork with a savoury spinach filling and gooey cheese, all enveloped in a crispy breadcrumb coating.
Pork spinach cordon bleu. Picture: Supplied
Schnitzel stuffed with mozzarella, ham and spinach – perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion. This recipe promises to impress and satisfy your taste buds with every bite!
It pairs well with dairy-based mash (adding milk, butter and even some cheese), and you’ve got a meal that’s both satisfying and nourishing.
Ingredients
- 180g spinach blanched
- 1 tbsp whole grain mustard
- 1 tsp white pepper
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 100g mozzarella cheese grated
- 600-700g pork fillet whole
- 4 slices of gypsy ham
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup milk
- 2 cups panko
- 1 cup oil for shallow frying
Instructions
- Make sure the spinach is thoroughly drained before adding the other ingredients to prevent excess moisture. Finely chop the spinach and add to a medium-sized bowl along with mustard, pepper, salt and cheese. Mix well.
- Portion the pork fillet into 4 equal pieces, then butterfly the pieces.
- Cover with baking paper and with a meat mallet (or rolling pin) smack down on the pork about four times each, until about 1cm thick.
- Layer each piece with cheese and spinach mixture, followed by ham.
- Roll the pork to enclose the ham and cheese and secure with toothpicks along the edge.
- In a bowl, combine flour and paprika. In a separate bowl, combine eggs and milk, and in a third bowl, place the panko.
- Lightly dredge the pork in the flour mixture, then dip it in the egg mixture and coat it in panko. Repeat the egg and panko coating once more. Repeat with the remaining pieces of pork, then place them on a baking sheet and chill for at least 15 minutes.
- In a frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Fry the pork for 8 minutes, flipping every 2 minutes. Serve immediately, accompanied by mash, green beans and cranberry jelly.