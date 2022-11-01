Here are three good reasons to skip removing dead leaves in your garden

ETX Daily Up

Does the prospect of cleaning up your garden by raking and removing the dead leaves from the lawn dishearten you?

Well, you may then be happy to learn that this is one chore that may not be essential.

Skipping it may not only lighten your mental load, it can also do your green space a world of good.

Here’s why.

Homeowners with a yard are familiar with this phenomenon: when fall comes, the lawn is overrun with dead leaves. And whether you use a spade, rake, blower, broom or lawn mower to collect them, this gardening activity requires time.

But there’s good news for those who would like to avoid this task. According to many experts, it’s not necessary and can even be counterproductive for the health of your garden.

Here are three good reasons to skip this particular chore

Your lawn will be healthier

Rich in potassium, phosphorus and nitrogen, dead leaves provide significant benefits for your yard. Indeed, they contain nutrients that decompose in the soil and improve the health of the soil by nurturing it. They are also beneficial for lawn maintenance as they act as a good fertilizers.

However, be careful not to leave too thick a layer of leaves or your lawn will not get enough light. You can also shred them (for instance by running over them with a lawn mower) so that they decompose faster in the soil.

ALSO READ: Dawn ceremony to welcome the sun at Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden

“Ideally, you want to let them decompose a little bit and they’ll form a very nice mulch,” recommends Susan Barton, a professor of landscape horticulture at the University of Delaware (USA), quoted in an article published on the NPR website.

The wildlife living in your yard will thank you

You may not have been aware of the fact that autumn leaves provide shelter for many living beings: insects, spiders, slugs, and amphibians. You may even find small mammals like shrews or hedgehogs sheltering under them!

You’ll reduce your waste load

Once raked and piled up, dead leaves often end up in the landfill. By keeping them in your garden (you can store the surplus in bags if you have room), you will also lighten the burden of the landfill!