SA20 final postponed: ‘It’s the right call,’ says Graeme Smith

Ken Borland

The Wanderers was not even fit for garden cricket as rain poured down over Johannesburg on Saturday, leading to the SA20 final being postponed until Sunday’s reserve day, starting at 1.30pm.

Over 200 millilitres of rain has fallen over the last three days and SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith said their weather consultants had advised that further heavy showers would fall on Saturday afternoon, causing them to postpone the final around midday, hours before the scheduled 4.30pm start.

The weather forecast is better for Sunday afternoon, and both the Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape would rather play a full 20-over game on Sunday than perhaps a shortened five-over lottery on Saturday evening.

Smith told The Citizen he was relieved to have been able to make an early call as he watched more rain falling over the Melrose area where the Wanderers is situated.

“Our meteorologists have told us the weather should be better on Sunday and it will be preferable to have a proper game tomorrow rather than sit around and try and get a game in today. I’m glad we made the right call and hopefully we can still have a memorable final,” Smith said.

All tickets will be valid for the reserve day, with gates opening at 10.30am.

After ages of dry, hot weather in Gauteng, thank goodness for the reserve day so there is no need for anyone to throw their toys out of the cot with what has been a tremendous tournament still poised to have the ending it deserves.