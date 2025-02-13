Reproductive Health Month: The impact of infertility in South Africa

Infertility has a frequency of 15 - 20% in SA. This may lead to the development of psychological disorders such as anxiety and depression.

Infertility has an incidence of 15 – 20% in South Africa. This may lead to the development of psychological disorders such as anxiety and depression. Picture: Getty Images

February is Reproductive Health Month, and an estimated one in five South African couples is struggling to conceive.

“Infertility is no longer a personal struggle faced in silence — women and couples around the globe are finding their voice and having open discussions around this significant health issue,” said Next Biosciences Head of Reproductive Health Ashleigh Bouguenon.

In South Africa, limited access to advanced reproductive health services further compounds the challenges faced by individuals and couples hoping to start a family.

“Our goal is to make these services both accessible and affordable while giving women the tools and support they need to take ownership of their reproductive health,” averred Bouguenon.

Infertility has an incidence of 15 – 20% in South Africa. This may lead to the development of psychological disorders such as anxiety and depression.

ALSO READ: The realities of male infertility

Prevalence of depression in patients with fertility issues

In 2024, the South African Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (SAJOG) published an article on the prevalence and severity of depression and anxiety in female patients with fertility issues at an academic hospital in central South Africa.

In it, three doctors, Dr Takalani Mulondo, Dr Shisana Baloyi and Dr Joseph Bukulu Sempa, found that depression and anxiety disorders are common and often underdiagnosed in women undergoing fertility treatment.

The prospective analytic cross-sectional study captured sociodemographic variables such as age, employment status, type and duration of infertility, marital status, type of marriage, and education level.

The study interviewed 108 women with fertility issues. 42% of them were 35 years old, and 58% of them were married, with five (8.6%) being in a polygamous marriage.

“The prevalence of depression was 53.0%, with 45.0% of these patients showing moderate to moderately severe levels of depression,” read the results.

ALSO READ: 1 in 5 couples struggle with infertility – impact on mental health

Global rise in infertility

Access to advanced reproductive health services remains limited for many in Mzansi, further exacerbating the challenges faced by individuals and couples longing to start a family.

Recognising this growing need, biotech company Next Bioscience expanded its offering to empower women and couples nationwide.

The expanded portfolio now includes carrier screening, endometrial health testing, and MiniMi, an advanced fetal sex test, among other advanced solutions.

“For example, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), which was not available in the country 10 years ago, has now become a cornerstone of prenatal care,” averred Bouguenon.

“It has also reduced the need for more invasive procedures, providing safer alternatives for women during pregnancy.”

NOW READ: Sizwe Dhlomo responds to infertility claims