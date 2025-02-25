Smartphone addiction is real and it’s impacting young people

As of 2024, there are more than 6.8 billion smartphone users in the world and within that population, 6.3% have a phone addiction.

As smartphones become smarter with more capabilities and features, phone addiction is slowly silently creeping in, forcing people to become recluses and disengaged from society.

Phone addiction is a behavioural addiction often dubbed as “nomophobia”, or the fear of being without a mobile device.

According to Linsey Lunny, CEO of Hidden Strength, people with a phone addiction may experience anxiety, agitation, and disorientation if they are unable to use their smartphone.

To help people — particularly the younger generation — reduce their reliance on phones, Lunny shared a few tips

Set app limits

On your phone, you can see which apps you spend the most time on and set limits on certain apps. This can help you manage your screen time on a daily basis.

Hobbies

Find something to do that forces you to not be on your phone. This could be reading, walking, anything.

Screen-free time

Designate specific hours each day to be completely offline, whether it’s the first hour after waking up or a no-phone rule after eight.

No-phone rule

Encourage more meaningful conversations by asking everyone to put their phones away during meals or group activities.

No phone retreat

Try committing to a full day or weekend without screens to reset your habits and reconnect with the world around you.

Addiction and depression

In 2019, researchers found that a strong dependency on smartphones was linked to an increased risk of feelings of loneliness and depressive symptoms.

The studies showed the link between smartphone addiction and depression, especially in adolescents, is legion, AFP reported.

But is it our tendency to stare into our phones that contribute to depression or the reverse? Does the connection occur in both directions?

Questions

Researchers at the University of Arizona have been investigating these questions.

The study’s authors define addiction as a constant desire to use the object and discomfort in the event that it is not available.

“There’s an issue where people are entirely too reliant on the device, in terms of feeling anxious if they don’t have it accessible, and they’re using it to the detriment of their day-to-day life,” said Matthew Lapierre, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences and principal author of the study.

Lapierre and his team twice surveyed 346 young people over a period of three months. The study, published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, focused on participants aged 17 to 20.

