PICS: Inside Rita Ora’s Victorian home

English singer and actress Rita Sahatçiu Ora gave fans a peek into her lavish Victorian home.

The songwriter purchased her home in 2021, which she subsequently renovated. However, she didn’t fully renovate it as she “was not allowed” to make extensive changes to it.

According to Architectural Digest (AD), the renovations mainly consisted of restoring the floors and roof, redoing the bathrooms, pipes, and electricity, including an upgrade to the kitchen.

Now owning this house that was built in 1877, Rita, evidently, has always had an “attraction to homes with an old spirit”. Not to mention her wonderfully landscaped yard to add a bit of “personality” to her sanctuary.

“The house is so earthy. The garden has its own personality,” the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy actress told Architectural Digest.

“I knew this house specifically has been [home to] a lot of creatives, so I thought it would have a really special energy,” she added.

AD reported that Ora’s lavish home was once home to the illustrator Arthur Rackham, who illustrated Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens, amongst others.

Rich history and vintage décor

In a video the Body on me hitmaker gave viewers a glimpse of her home’s rich history and vintage décor; she also incorporated her West London flair in the décor.

Most of her vintage bargains are from London’s famous Portobello Road Market, however, most of the items she’d already owned and used in previous homes.

“My exterior self is super flamboyant, colorful, and I’m really proud of the decisions I make. Internally, my interior self is the opposite. I wanted my inner self reflected in my home,” she said.

Speaking to AD, she said her sister and manager, Elena Ora, is responsible for arranging the furniture collection in the home, alongside interior designer Joanna Plant who was brought in to add “little bits and bobs”.

