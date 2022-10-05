‘Immature bully behaviour’- Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West after he attacked fashion editor

Lethabo Malatsi

Rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West embroiled in yet another scandal after he was slammed by American model, Gigi Hadid for his “immature bully behaviour” following his clapped back at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa- Johnson.

This after the fashion editor criticised the “White Lives Matter” shirt Ye debuted at Paris Fashion Week, dubbing it “deeply offensive”, on her Instagram story.

Johnson was one of the attendee’s at Ye’s show and wrote on Instagram that the shirts were “deeply offensive, violent and dangerous”.

The shirt Ye wore on the day created controversy around the quandary of the movement “Black Lives Matter”, with the rapper saying the movement is a “scam”.

Not taking kindly to what Johnson said, Kanye clapped back at the Vogue editor and, therefore, posted a picture of her on his personal Instagram account, with a caption: “This is not a fashion person. You speak on Ye [then] I’ll speak on you, ask Trevor Noah.

Kanye says the South African comedian, Trevor, amongst others, is being “used” to speak on his expressions.

“It felt like she was being used like Trevor Noah and other black people to speak on my expression,” he said.

In the picture, which is now deleted, the fashion journalist wore a stripped skirt, yellow graphic tee and corduroy trench coat teamed with brown boots, a Balenciaga bag, sunglasses and a chuncky necklace.

He further wrote that the Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, probably “hates these boots” she [Gabrielle] wore.

Therefore, Gigi Hadid, amongst others who did not take kindly to his posts, slammed the Donda composer and branded him a “bully” and a “joke”.

“You wish you had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t, she might be the only person that could save you,” Gigi wrote in a comment, which has been deleted.

“As if the ‘honour’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion. You’re a bully and a joke,” the model added.

Further taking it to her Instagram story, she said she was “trying very hard not to give that man [Kanye] air time, but publicly bullying someone who criticises your work on your massive platform is another level of ridiculousness to me”.

“If you can’t take it [then] don’t dish it. If you can’t take criticism, especially the smart, nuanced, and kind criticism that GKJ provided on yesterday’s show, then don’t put work out for public consumption. This is immature bully behaviour.” She wrote on her story.

"you're a bully and a joke" gigi destroyed kanye in seconds pic.twitter.com/mFV9MlSHSX— zayn malik's wife ???? (@taylorsbaby13) October 5, 2022

‘We apologized to each other’

However, the Ye took to his Instagram account to iron out his differences, saying he met with the fashion editor for at least two hours and subsequently went to “dinner at Ferdie”, alongside Anna Wintour.

He added that they took photos, however, was instructed to not “post them”.

“We apologised to each other for the way we made each other feel [and] we actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that’s not our own,” he concluded.

