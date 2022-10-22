WATCH: Woman wearing nighties throws paint in neighbour’s yard

Faizel Patel

Imagine someone splatting your driveway with paint creating an unwelcomed work of art and mess?

This is exactly what a middle aged woman in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly did.

Questions have been raised surrounding the motive of the woman who has been throwing paint in her neighbour’s yard.

The video has been widely circulated and gone viral on social media.

It was shared by Vehicle Trackers this week.

What was she doing?

In the video, the woman wearing her nighties, stealthily walks from her home to her neighbour’s front yard in the early hours of the morning.

After scanning the area, she is seen throwing bags of paints at her neighbour’s house in Ballito Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Motive

Vehicle Trackers said the motive for her actions remain unclear.

“The camera shows the woman at approximately 04:40 am next to her neighbour’s gate and tossing bags of paint in the driveway.”

After throwing the paint, the woman then walks back to her house, seemingly unaware that she had been captured on CCTV camera.

Reaction

The video has generated hundreds of retweets and comments on Twitter with some commenting on the song and others saying the woman’s actions may be attributed to witchcraft.

Shumani Libago said: “The motive is quite clear, she only had to bewitch her neighbours, no wonder she did what she did.”

Witchcraft

While Batfishgail said: “Do people, in the comments below, actually live in 2022, or are they from the dark ages. Have you even seen or met a real witch, you uncivilised people. She is vandalising the house next door and should be charged for it [SIC].”

“Are you suggesting that witchcraft doesn’t exist anymore?” tweeted Black Hawk.

Zeylo Sean indicated his situation was worse.

“He is lucky they threw paint… With us, it’s a dead cat, monkey or dead something with muthi alongside.”

It is unclear if the matter was reported to police or if a case was opened against the woman.

