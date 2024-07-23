SA Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind supports first blind Barbie

Toy maker Mattel says the Barbie doll represents self-expression and can create a sense of belonging.

The doll comes with a cane with marshmallow tip and is designed with an eye gaze facing slightly up and out. Picture: Mattel

Visually impaired children might now feel more included after a toy was released that embraces their uniqueness.

Toy maker Mattel has unveiled a blind Barbie doll, to allow even more children to find a doll that represents them.

This launch, representing those with visual impairment, is supported by the South African Guide-Dogs Association (GDA) for the Blind.

The association enables the visually and physically impaired members of our society to live an independent life through freedom of movement and acquisition of skills required to live a fully participatory life.

Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls Krista Berger said the Barbie doll represents self-expression and can create a sense of belonging.

Inclusion and diversity

Head of Strategic and Corporate Partnerships, GDA, Tanya Schönwald, said inclusion and diversity are no longer concepts.

“Including a visually impaired Barbie will undoubtedly ease the discomfort that so many visually impaired children face and it will, in young minds, bring about the change in society that is so desperately needed.

“Soon enough, inclusion will not be considered or debated, it will naturally occur because younger generations have not been taught to distinguish,” Schönwald said.

Doll play

Barbie partnered with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB), an organisation dedicated to creating a world of endless possibilities for individuals with blindness and low vision, to ensure details of the blind Barbie doll, including face sculpt, fashion and accessories to accurately depict individuals with blindness or low vision.

Doll play has proven to help develop empathy and social processing skills among children, fueling social skills needed to excel in their futures as they imagine they can be anything.

While technology has overwhelmed the young generation and made the reclusive and introverted, parents can distract them away from the electronic gadgetry with toys which are both educational and fun.

