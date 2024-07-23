SA poverty crisis: Widow and 12 children endure severe hardship in dire living conditions

In Maponyane, widow Sarah Hlongwane and her 12 children live in extreme poverty, reflecting the plight of 55% of South Africans trapped in similar conditions.

Maponyane informal settlement resident Sarah Hlongwane rents one room for her and 12 children. There is no municipal electricity supply, no services or public amenities. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

House 300 MP – a dilapidated, one-room, makeshift brick structure in a heavily congested part of Maponyane informal settlement near Marlboro Gardens, north of Johannesburg – is home to destitute widow Sarah Hlongwane and 12 children.

The fumes from a paraffin heater are overwhelming on entering the house where Hlongwane uses a single mattress as “a bed”. Clothes, utensils and blankets are scattered on the floor among children from five months old to 18 years old. It is a picture of despair and poverty.

Like the neighbours, the Hlongwane family has no access to any public amenities or services. They use pit toilets, a JoJo tank for water and do not have a municipal electricity supply.

55% of population mired in poverty

Hlongwane’s situation, which has caught the attention of non-profit organisation Time to Care Trust (TTC), mirrors the lives of 55.5% of the South African population that are mired in poverty. It also highlights the country’s high inequality levels.

Describing it as “extremely moving to see”, TTC director Serkan Ergul said it was “the terrible reality of a single mother and grandmother struggling to survive”.

“Her small one year old, among the 12 children, lives in her oneroom with a dangerous paraffin heater emitting fumes into the air. It’s a picture of everyday hardships. Lack of basic facilities such as a toilet, kitchen or shower make it worse.

“This situation really touched my heart and gave me a renewed feeling of purpose and resolve,” said Ergul.

The TTC, said Ergul, would effect an immediate response and had contacted potential sponsors. “Our goal is to construct a two-room house for the family collaborating with local authorities.

“This will be more than just building a house. It will be about igniting hope and laying the foundation for a better tomorrow.

“Our commitment is to enhance people’s lives, fostering belonging and hope – not simply about structures and walls,” said Ergul.

‘We solely depend on grant for survival’

Hlongwane, who has lived in Maponyane for the past three years, said: “Of the 12 children, three are my grandchildren. Having lost my husband in 2023, I stay alone with the children and we solely depend on the state grant for survival. The grant money comes to R2 500 per month.

“While this is not enough, I buy food for R1 500, spend R600 on school transport and the rest goes towards rent. We do everything in this one-room and things are tough.

“We would appreciate getting help to be in a proper home and be safe with the children.”

She added: “We appreciate the pledge made by Mr Ergul on behalf of Time to Care Trust which will certainly change our lives for the better.”

1 700 people in Maponyane without public facilities

Local councillor Patricia Mofokeng said an estimated 1 700 people lived in Maponyane without public facilities and using the bucket system.

“Seeing people struggle to get food pushed me to go out and get sponsors like Time to Care to help. Our local community is struggling with housing. I stay in a one-room house with three daughters. We do not have a school in our ward, forcing residents to spend money on transport.

“Almost every member of our community survives on child support grants from the state.

“The big challenge is that they have to use the money for school transport, food and rent.

“The challenge Mrs Hlongwane is faced with is that her husband passed away and compounding matters is that some of her children are falling pregnant.

“This situation touches me and I visit regularly to check if they are sleeping well and have food. The paraffin heater, which they also use as a stove, is very dangerous in winter.”

