WATCH: SA’s ‘new national anthem’…unplugged

Braaivleis, rugby, dark nights and generators: Mzansi's 'new national anthem' has been 'generating gees' online. Let it grrrrrrrrrrr...

As the Springboks gear up for their Rugby World Cup opening match against Scotland, in Marseille, on 10 September, a ‘new national anthem’ has surfaced. Photo: Screengrab via YouTube

One could be forgiven for thinking that South Africa’s Rugby World Cup contenders, the Springboks, have given our national anthem the boot amid the online roar of applause for the new King Price Insurance ad.

FACT: Our country has experienced more load shedding during the first four months of this year than in 2022 combined.

On Sunday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa sparked a glimmer of hope with his upbeat weekly Energy Action Plan update of fewer hours of load shedding coming our way as generating units return to service.

But someone must have dropped a spanner (yes, again) while ramping up the planned maintenance, resulting in Eskom ramping up load shedding to Stage 4 this week.

Anthem shedding: Viral ad ‘lightens the load’

Fortunately for Eishkom, the struggling power utility has been kicked into touch by King Price Insurance over the weekend when its load shedding anthem video surfaced online.

The viral ad depicts South Africans’ unique ability to “generate gees” and lighten the load (pun intended) through humour and comradery.

The humorous video is cleverly constructed around the supposed launch of South Africa’s “new national anthem” before a “blood, sweat and tears” rugby match between the Springboks and the All Blacks.

The stadium is packed to the rafters with avid Bok supporters when the all too familiar emblem of our load shedding bane, the generator, kicks off with a loud hum.

Ladies and gentleman, after a decade of load shedding, take a look as “Gennie” sings our new national anthem, The Grrrrrrr…

WATCH: Load shedding anthem ‘generating gees’

