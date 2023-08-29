Eskom ramps up SA to stage 4 load shedding

South Africa will alternate between stage 2 and 4 load shedding until further notice.

Eskom has announced that stage 4 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the power utility explained that the ramping up of load shedding was a result of the loss of generation capacity over the past 24 hours.

Breakdowns currently stand at 16 154 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 970MW, according to Eskom.

While generating units at the Duvha, Kendal and Majuba power stations have returned to service, others remained offline due to capacity constraints

“In the same period, a generating unit at Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Kusile, Matla and two generating units at Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Tutuka and Kendal Power Stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service,” Eskom said on Tuesday.

Here’s the load shedding schedule:

29 August – Tuesday

Stage 2: 5am to 4pm

5am to 4pm Stage 4: 4pm until 5am on Wednesday

South Africa, the power utility added, will alternate between stage 2 and 4 load shedding during the same period until further notice.

“Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur.”

Electricity demand

Eskom, meanwhile, said it expects the evening peak demand to reach 28 512MW and asked the members of the public to reduce demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding.”

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa previously indicated that the electricity demand would go down stage as the country exits the winter season, thus, reducing the intensity of load shedding.

Despite the energy availability factor (EAF) increasing to 60%, Ramokgopa warned that higher stages of load shedding in some instances remained necessary to ensure long-term sustainability of Eskom’s power stations.

New load shedding system

Meanwhile, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has proposed to implement a new load shedding system.

Nersa published a document detailing a planned revised load shedding system for public comment earlier this month.

The public and other stakeholders have until 22 September to make submissions.

According to the proposed regulations, load shedding stages could reach stage 16.

This would technically result in the entire load of the country being shed in order to prevent a grid collapse.

Read the document below:

