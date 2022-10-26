Going beyond innovation: Incredible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4  and Galaxy Z Fold4

Sponsored

Consumers can now look forward to enhanced productivity, customisation capabilities, and FlexCam experiences from next generation of foldables: the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 have pushed the boundaries of smartphone versatility.

Every component in both form factors has been thoroughly analysed to deliver a truly optimised experience to ensure that every consumer has a device to fit their unique needs.

The Galaxy Z Flip4

Ultimate Self-expression Tool

The Galaxy Z Flip4 builds on the success of Samsung’s iconic form factor and enhances users’ favourite features – making it the ultimate tool for self-expression.

Adding key features, including an upgraded camera experience, a larger battery and expanded customisation, while maintaining its ultra-compact design.

Photo: Supplied

Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences. With the slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass and glossy metal frames, the design is our most refined yet.

Users can fully customise the Galaxy Z Flip4 inside and out, with Galaxy Themes on both Cover and Main Screen to complement their style with custom fonts, icons and designs.

Plus, users can create their own Cover Screen with new clock designs and backgrounds in various formats such as images, GIFs and even video.

Galaxy Z Flip4 complements users’ styles with premium designs in legacy colours: Bora Purple and Graphite and new colours: Pink Gold and Blue.

Multi-Tasking Powerhouse

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is the result of Samsung Galaxy’s enduring smartphone innovation and our most powerful smartphone yet.

Photo: Supplied

It opens up new possibilities for users by delivering Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to-date, offering shape-shifting design, immersive displays and PC-like multi-tasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors.

Z Fold4 combines Samsung’s collective mobile technology expertise to create a device with increased functionality whether opened, closed, or in Flex mode.

ALSO WATCH: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 unveiled

Furthermore, it is Samsung’s first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

Multitasking on Z Fold4 is easier than ever, so users can get more done on the move. The new Taskbar provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to your favourite and recent apps.

Photo: Supplied

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Standing Cover with Pen case is offered in refined colours that include GreyGreen, Beige and Phantom Black.

Galaxy Z Flip and X Fold availability

The Galaxy Z Flip4 will be made available at a recommended retail price of R21 999 and Galaxy Z Fold4 for R37 999.

Both devices will also be accessible on 24-or-36-months contracts from network operators.

Until the end of October 2022, customers who buy the Galaxy Z Flip4 can get the newly launched Galaxy Watch5 for only R1499 on a cash deal or R29 pm on contract.

With the Samsung trade-in program, customers who trade-in their old devices can receive R10 000 cashback or R400 off their contracts and 1-year free Samsung Care Plus screen protection valued at R1 9998.

For more, visit: www.samsungmobilepress.com; news.samsung.com/global or www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/

“Samsung proudly supports Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030”