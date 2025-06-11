Seeing a dead pet? A sangoma explains what it may mean

He advised that when this kind of phenomenon occurs, ask a few practical questions of yourself.

Dogs are man’s best friend. There is no doubt about that. But what happens when your canine companion passes, and then shows up as an apparition post mortem?

Sangoma Fezile Pretorius of Heavenly Healing in Benoni said hauntings are not always the result of witchcraft or the doings of others on the supernatural plane.

There could be a far simpler explanation, said Pretorius, as he consulted the bones.

“First of all, a person could be carrying a lot of anxiety,” he said. “There is clear emotional tension. Losing the dog was already traumatic. Seeing it again brought that back. But no, there is no human behind this. Nothing points to witchcraft. There is not even a sign of it.”

The sangoma explained that the bones revealed what is sometimes called, plainly, someone having a hard time.

“Seeing the ghost of, for example, a pet that had passed is a kind of negative miracle,” he said. “Like getting struck by lightning. It feels like an attack, but it is not from someone. But it is not designed. It is just a moment of disruption.”

A vision not an apparition

What the bones showed was that an apparition of someone’s dead dog or pet could be more likened to a vision, not a return from the other side.

Pretorius said that if, for example, the dog had been buried in the yard, it could explain why the sighting was linked to the space.

“The home may not be spiritually secured,” the sangoma said. “There may be no curse. No mood. Just openness to visions. And that can sometimes allow unresolved emotion to take shape and manifest.”

He advised that when this kind of phenomenon occurs, ask a few practical questions of yourself.

Was the sighting at night? Could it have been something else? Was there anyone else who saw it?

“You must take those details into account. The bones say this may not be witchcraft. There is no enemy here in this general reading.”

However, Pretorius did not rule out the possibility of someone playing tricks against an individual. More like a mean practical joke in some instances.

“I have seen people tie shoes onto chickens that have been freshly slaughtered, to make them run around headless and scare others. So yes, people do odd things. But in a general sense, that is not what the bones show.”

Hauntings can be emotional distress

The root cause of apparitions or manifestations that feel like hauntings, the sangoma said, likely lies within the person who experienced the loss of the pet.

“It could be one hundred percent related to feelings of loss and sadness. It has already been proven that emotional disturbance, especially in teenagers, can lead to poltergeist activity in the home.

“That comes from the energy in our own bodies. The appearance of your dead dog could be such a phenomenon. As people, we can manifest from our deepest pains. That is what this looks like.”

