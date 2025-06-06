Gauteng family pleads for safe return of their little daughter

Omphile Sebiloane, a Grade 2C pupil from Shalimar Ridge Primary School was allegedly kidnapped from her home.

As the country marked Child Protection Month in May, another child has gone missing in a scourge that is plaguing South Africa.

A family in Gauteng is pleading for the safe return of their 8-year-old daughter.

Missing

Omphile Sebiloane, a Grade 2C pupil from Shalimar Ridge Primary School, was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Ratanda, Heidelberg, this week.

According to the family, Omphile was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, a maroon top and a black jacket with pyjamas underneath.

If you have ANY information on her whereabouts, please contact the nearest police station immediately or call

Evelyn Ntoka

060 819 7345 And

Anna Sebiloane

073 852 5188

ALSO READ: Police rope in specialised team to probe murder of 14-year-old Lukhona Fose

Murder

Omphile’s alleged kidnapping comes after the brutal murder of teenager Lukhona Fose.

The 14-year-old Fose, a Grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, was found dead with her body mutilated in an empty field on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

Fose was last seen after leaving home with friends.

A passerby discovered Fose’s mutilated body under a shrub in Durban Deep and immediately notified police.

The grim discovery came after an intense search by family members, community members, and law enforcement officials following her disappearance on Sunday afternoon.

Investigation

Deputy Police Minister Dr Polly Boshielo this week says a specialised team has been assigned to lead investigations into the murder of Fose.

The minister said the police’s occult unit has been roped in to investigate the matter.

“There are two possibilities: It could be that Lukhona was targeted for her sexuality, making it a hate crime, or her body parts were mutilated for muthi purposes.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and maximum resources have been roped in to find those who are behind the killing of this young woman.”

Boshielo raised concerns about the attacks and murders of women and children, saying that “it cannot be business as usual”.

Mother and Sangoma

Meanwhile, a mother who allegedly sold her two-year-old son to a sangoma for R75,000 will remain behind bars.

Keneilwe Shalaba appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Monday, alongside Sebokoana Khoanyana, the man who allegedly bought her child.

The boy’s body was discovered in a shallow grave last week.

Shalaba reported that her child had been kidnapped in November last year.

She was arrested three days later after confessing to selling her son to a sangoma, claiming she was not happy with the child’s gender.

NOW READ: WATCH: How Olorato Mongale murder suspect ‘confessed’ [VIDEO]