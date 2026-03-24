Seeing trouble? Here are eye symptoms to watch for

The department also highlighted several lifestyle-related risk factors that may contribute to deteriorating eye health.

The Department of Health has urged South Africans to pay closer attention to their eye health, highlighting common symptoms that could signal serious underlying conditions.

This comes as the country joined the global community in marking World Optometry Day on Tuesday, a day aimed at raising awareness of the importance of routine eye examinations and preventing avoidable blindness.

It stressed that regular eye tests are critical, not only for correcting vision but also for identifying diseases early.

“The Department of Health joins the global community to commemorate World Optometry Day to raise awareness about the importance of routine eye examinations, early detection of eye diseases, and prevention of blindness through proper eye care.”

Common symptoms to watch for

South Africans have been encouraged to seek medical attention if they experience any unusual changes in their vision.

According to the department, conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) can lead to permanent vision loss if left untreated.

“Some of the common symptoms of eye problems include blurred vision, redness, persistent pain, light sensitivity, itching, and floaters,” the department said.

These symptoms, if ignored, could point to more serious eye conditions requiring professional intervention.

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Lifestyle risks and prevention

The department also highlighted several lifestyle-related risk factors that may contribute to the deterioration of eye health.

“Controlling blood sugar levels is key to preventing diabetic retinopathy, a serious diabetes complication mainly caused by high blood sugar with the potential to damage retinal blood vessels, leading to vision loss,” it noted.

Other contributing factors include smoking, poor diet, lack of physical activity, and not wearing sunglasses.

Health officials emphasised that maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of vision problems.

“Exercise and a healthy diet help control blood pressure, blood sugar, and reduce risk factors associated with vision loss,” the department said.

Role of optometrists

The department further acknowledged the role of optometrists in safeguarding public eye health.

“Optometrists remain essential healthcare professionals who provide comprehensive eye care, diagnosis, treatment, and management of eye diseases,” it said.

The public has been reminded that eye health forms a crucial part of overall wellbeing, with the department urging individuals not to delay routine check-ups.

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