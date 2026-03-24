Sick? You could soon e-hail a nurse

Dr. Nkhensani Mukoki is driving an e-hailing programme where nurses can be transported to medically assist patients.

Calling for a nurse may soon be as easy as hailing an Uber, as Dr Nkhensani Mukoki’s initiative takes shape.

Nkhensani, a private nurse and entrepreneur, is the founder of Nkhete Private Clinic and 14 other primary healthcare facilities, as well as four pharmacies across three provinces.

She told delegates at the recent inaugural Innovation Week 2026 conference in Johannesburg that a new development is underway in the healthcare industry, enabling citizens in need of medical assistance from nurses to receive it.

“We will have an app, just like what Uber is doing,” she said, explaining that nurses would be transported by e-hailing drivers for house calls to assist mothers postpartum or with other related wounds that require medical attention, when the patient is unable to go to the hospital.

“You book a nurse in the same vicinity or wherever [you are] and then the nurse goes there.”

It is not yet clear when and how this process will be implemented, but Nkhensani also advocated for video calls and virtual consultations.

“e-hailing services are on their way, and telemedicine is there already,” she said, highlighting some of the technology in the industry.

What about licensing?

Nkhensani said she has applied for and received home-based care licences in partnership with the Department of Health to implement the programme, and has consistently emphasised the importance of compliance in her speeches.

“You know the best thing you can do when you are practising in a certain field, comply.”

“Because if you don’t comply, you don’t know who is going to knock on your door, and tomorrow you are in trouble. So, comply and have licenses on it.”

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