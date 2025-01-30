Solo travel safety tips to prioritise this year

Whether you’re a seasoned solo traveller or embarking on your first trip alone, prioritising security is key.

When the trip is not getting out of the group chat, the best option may be to embark on a solo adventure instead.

According to an American Express survey, 69% of travellers planned to take a solo trip in 2024, with women leading the way, accounting for 71% of all solo travellers.

While solo travel offers freedom and excitement, ensuring your safety should always be a top priority.

ALSO READ: Fatal mistakes in route-planning

Travel safety tips to prioritise this year

Nottingham Locksmiths shared six travel safety tips that solo travellers must prioritise this year.

1. Keep a low profile

Avoid announcing that you’re travelling alone and be cautious about posting real-time updates on social media, as location tags can make you an easy target.

2. Safety over savings

While budget travel is tempting, safety should never be compromised. Always research accommodations, check recent reviews, and consider the area’s crime rate.

3. Avoid going out alone at night

Unfamiliar surroundings can be risky after dark. If you need food or supplies, opt for delivery services or stick to hotel restaurants. Always inform someone of your whereabouts and activate location-sharing on your phone for added security.

4. Strengthen your room’s security

Hotel key cards can be overridden, so carrying a portable door lock, rubber door stopper, or alarm can provide extra protection. Check that windows and doors lock securely, and cover the peep-hole with tissue if necessary. If anything seems off, trust your instincts and ask for a room change.

5. Check for hidden cameras

Look for unusual objects, wires, or small holes in smoke detectors, vents, or alarm clocks. A simple trick: use your phone’s flashlight to spot camera reflections. For added security, invest in a portable camera detector.

6. Choose your room wisely

Avoid accepting ground-floor rooms, as they’re more vulnerable to break-ins. Rooms at the end of hallways or with adjoining doors should also be avoided. If a hotel staff member mistakenly says your room number aloud, request a different room. Hanging a “Do Not Disturb” sign can create the illusion that the room is occupied.

NOW READ: Tau Lodge and Madikwe: What an adventure