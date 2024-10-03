‘It’s a great testament’ – Danté Poole on his first SAFTA nomination

Danté has been nominated for his outstanding work on SABC 2's Hectic Nine-9.

Television host and radio personality Danté Poole has received his first nomination for the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), in the category of Best TV Presenter (based on public vote).

The 26-year-old is nominated alongside LaConco, Devi Sankaree Govender, Mpho Pops Modikoane, Nomalanga Shozi, and others.

Speaking to The Citizen, Poole said the nomination means a lot to him, both personally and professionally.

“It’s been such an amazing rollercoaster of emotions. I feel immensely honoured by the recognition. It’s a wonderful reminder that there truly are no limitations to your dreams.

“To be recognised by the SAFTAs is truly a great testament that I am exactly where I am supposed to be, and for that, I am forever grateful,” he said.

He emphasised that this recognition serves as an inspiration for other young dreamers.

“This nomination is far beyond just myself; it’s for every young person in this country who dares to dream. This win would be for them.

“I want young people to know that there are endless possibilities for their dreams. I want coloured boys and girls to know that if it could happen to me, why can’t it happen to you?”

Poole’s television journey

Poole’s television career began in 2018 at the age of 19, when he landed his first major role on the kids’ TV show Hectic on 3 on SABC 3.

“I’ve been working in the industry for seven years now, and I love television with all my heart.

“I always wanted to be a television host who could connect with viewers and remind them that through authenticity, love, and kindness, you truly have the ability to make the world a better place, even if you’re just able to change one person’s day,” he said.

Aside from television, Poole has also made his mark in radio, working as an on-air and digital correspondent for Cape Town-based station KFM 94.5 since 2021.

“Radio has kept me busy for the past three years. I serve as an on-air and digital correspondent for the commercial radio station KFM 94.5.

“I’ve got big dreams for radio, and I’m excited to see where the journey will take me. It’s been a blessed few years getting to live out my dreams.”

Future plans

Poole hopes to explore new opportunities within the lifestyle television space.

“I’ve just wrapped up season 17 of Hectic Nine-9 on SABC 2, and I’m looking forward to new and exciting television shows to come!

“I would love to host a lifestyle show that informs and entertains while uplifting people,” he explained.

Additionally, Poole is also eager to pursue acting and mentioned that he is already auditioning for various film and TV projects.

“I’ve always had a passion for the big screen, and I’m excited to see where that path takes me,” he said.

