13 Apr 2024

11:04 pm

Butt wait, there’s more…SA women top list of world’s biggest backsides

Bottoms up! South African women have been ranked No 1 in the world among countries known for females with the biggest booties.

SA women biggest backsides

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Actress and radio DJ Thando Thabethe’s (right) version of Kim Kardashian’s famous ‘Champagne Incident’. Photos: and Instagram/ thando_thabethe and Jean-Paul Goude

It’s official…Recent research revealed that when it comes to the tale of two cheeks, South African women have the biggest backsides by a significant margin.

Data collected by market research company GitNux detailed the average hip size for women in 17 countries, which usually corresponds to how big their buttocks are.

Bummer for Argentina as SA clinches title for biggest backsides

The average South African woman has a backside measuring 105.9cm, followed by Argentina (104.1cm) and – perhaps surprisingly – Sweden (103.8cm).

Brazil, long considered the world capital of big booty and sizzling samba moves, was not included in the dataset.

Despite the iconic curves of American superstars such as Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian, the United States – averaging 102cm – failed to crack the top five.

The United Kingdom (UK) did not even make the list.

Indian women had the most slender hips at just 92cm, which could be due to India having the second-lowest obesity rate out of the nearly 200 countries which featured in the study. 

68% of SA women overweight or obese

The researchers did not provide reasons for why the countries ranked the way they did, though research published in the journal PeerJ found that more than 68% of women in South Africa are overweight or obese, which could lead to more fat around the backside. 

List of Top 15 countries with biggest backsides in the world

  1. South Africa
  2. Argentina
  3. Sweden
  4. Greece
  5. Germany
  6. United States
  7. Russia
  8. Italy
  9. Australia
  10. Netherlands
  11. France
  12. Canada
  13. Nigeria
  14. South Korea
  15. Japan

