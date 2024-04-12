Entertainment

By Agence France Presse

12 Apr 2024

‘Cowboy Carter’: Beyoncé’s country album tops Billboard chart [Video]

'Cowboy Carter' pays homage to Beyoncé's southern heritage and features Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

Beyoncé speaks onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Cowboy Carter, the blockbuster country album of Beyoncé, has debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart — the eighth No 1 album of her storied career.

She also became the first black woman to top Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with the 27-track second act in her Renaissance trilogy.

Cowboy Carter, which dropped on 29 March, debuted with 407,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the week ending 4 April, according to Billboard and music industry data provider Luminate.

Beyoncé: ‘Cowboy Carter’ best debut so far of 2024

It is the best debut of 2024 so far and also the biggest since Taylor Swift dropped 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in November 2023, Billboard said.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé takes listeners on a rodeo, as Cheslin Kolbe hangs-out with Jay-Z

Cowboy Carter is a rowdy, wide-ranging homage to Beyoncé’s southern heritage and features a constellation of music stars, from country legends Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson to current hitmakers Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

Parton introduces the album’s take on Jolene, drawing parallels between her own original tale of a lover fearing betrayal with Beyoncé’s personalised version, and appears with Nelson as radio hosts of a fictional broadcast.

The album, which has been lauded by critics, was already the “most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far” on Spotify.

Beyoncé shatters Nashville notion of country

Nashville’s gatekeepers have long tried to promote a rigid view of country music that is overwhelmingly white and male.

But Beyoncé shatters that notion, taking listeners through country’s evolution from African American spirituals and fiddle tunes.

She dropped the album’s first two singles, Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages during the Super Bowl in February and announced the full album’s release date.

WATCH: ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ music video

She also features Paul McCartney’s Beatles song Blackbiird, stylized with the double-i spelling to match “Act II.”

“I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place,” McCartney said in a statement when the album debuted.

Billboard glory

Beyonce previously topped the Billboard charts with Dangerously in Love (2003), B’Day (2006), I Am… Sasha Fierce (2008), 4 (2011), Beyonce (2013), Lemonade (2016) and Renaissance (2022).

The only women with more number ones are Swift, Barbra Streisand and Madonna, according to Billboard.

