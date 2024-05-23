Spike in sick puppies amid ‘Cat Flu’ concerns. Here’s what to look out for

The SPCA has urged anyone with a sick puppy showing the following symptoms to go to an animal clinic or private vet as soon as possible

Puppies are falling sick with Cat Flu in Gauteng. Picture for illustration purposes: Neil McCartney

Animal welfare in the east of Gauteng has warned of a spike in puppies falling ill to the Canine Parvovirus or ‘Cat Flu’.

According to the Baker Institute for Animal Health at Cornell University in New York, the virus is highly contagious and commonly causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies.

The Brakpan SPCA said it is currently experiencing “an unusually high volume” of requests for emergency assistance for sick puppies aged between 8 weeks and 1 year that appear to have the virus.

The symptoms to watch out for

It said these puppies often have the following symptoms:

A lack of appetite for three consecutive days,

Refusal to drink water,

Excessive lethargy,

Vomiting,

and bloody diarrhoea.

“These symptoms are indicative of the Parvo Virus, also known as ‘Cat Flu’ or ‘Katgriep'” the SPCA said.

It encouraged pet owners to make sure their puppy’s vaccinations are up to late.

“This measure is not only crucial for the well-being of your pet but also plays a vital role in preventing the spread of this contagious virus,” it added.

Where to go if you suspect your puppy has Cat Flu

The Brakpan SPCA said it does not have on-site vets.

It urged anyone with a sick puppy to go to an animal clinic or private vet as soon as possible. It said anyone who could not afford private healthcare could contact them for further assistance.

It listed the following centres in the Eastern part of the province that may be able to help: