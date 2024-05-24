Local News

Community Chat: How do you deal with baboons visiting your home?

Wildlife pictures from Samburu National Reserve and Nairobi National Park in Kenya.

Picture for illustration purposes: iStock

A baboon sighting in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, has sparked a debate on how to deal with the animals when they visit your home.

According to the Brakpan Herald, the creature is migrating through the town and is being tracked.

The local SPCA stressed that it is not a pet and should not be disturbed.

Baboons can often be a nuisance, stealing food and digging in trash.

It is for this reason that many have “waged war” on the creatures, while others have called for them to be handled with care.

