Samsung adds A33, A53 & A73 to Galaxy family

Samsung has added three new devices to its mid-ranged Galaxy A series family during a livestreamed event on Thursday.

The South Korean company launched the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G, which are said to deliver a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations, offering a holistic mobile experience.

The new smartphones are powered by a brand-new processor, AI camera, expansive display, two-day battery life and 5G connectivity.

President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business TM Roh said the company believes everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the positive impact mobile technology can have on their lives.

“With the latest Galaxy A series release, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy Galaxy’s advanced, innovative mobile experience.”

The A53 5G’s has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while The A33 5G’s display features the same technology which 0.1 inches smaller and has a 90Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to camera’s the A53 5G packs a 64MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP depth sensor, and 5MP macro lens.

The A33 5G’s camera setup features a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensor, and the same macro lens as its counterpart.

The enhanced Portrait mode in the camera setup captures depth and subject outlines more accurately with dual cameras and powerful AI. And with Fun mode, moments can be amplified using playful filters and effects that now work with the Ultra-wide lens.

The devices also feature Photo Remaster, which Samsung said breathes new life into old and low-quality photos, and Object eraser removes pesky photo bombers in the background.

Samsung claims the 5 000mAh contained in both the A53 and A33 will provide up to two days of battery life, and the devices support 25W fast charging.

The new Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G feature the tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and IP67 water and dust resistance.

Samsung said the new Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G work seamlessly with other Galaxy devices for the full, connected Galaxy ecosystem experience.

“Audio options are expanded by connecting the Galaxy Buds series with a range of devices, including Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G. When it’s time to get productive, use Link to Windows[11] to connect the new Galaxy A series to a Windows PC to copy and paste, transfer files and even answer calls or texts.”

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, which has a 6.7″ FullHD+ display with 120Hz support.

The A73 5G boasts a better specced camera featuring a massive 108MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth sensing and 5MP macro lenses.

Availability

While Samsung said the Galaxy A53 5G will be available in South Africa from mid-March 2022 and the Galaxy A33 5G will be available beginning April 2022, no indication of the pricing of the A73 has been confirmed.

