WATCH: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 unveiled

Faizel Patel

Tech giant Samsung has unveiled the next generation of Samsung Galaxy foldable devices, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, in what President and CEO of Samsung Africa Bumsuk Hong described as an “evolutionary step”.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 were unveiled during Samsung’s Unpacked Event on Wednesday.

Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, says Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of the ‘openness philosophy’, enabling new possibilities with complete customisation both inside and out.

“Through our unwavering focus, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device line-up and enjoyed by people worldwide.”

Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is 3.1mm shorter than its predecessor, but not wider and when closed, it measures the exact same 67.1mm.

However, thinner bezels allowed Samsung to make the cover display 2.7mm wider. This changes its aspect ratio from a lanky 24.5:9 to a more reasonable 23:9.

Samsung removed the metal layer under the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s screen and replaced it with a strong mesh, which makes the device lighter.

The Fold 4’s rear camera is one of the device’s most significant upgrades borrowed from the Galaxy S22 and S22+.

Its main feature is a 50MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation instead of the 12MP primary camera on the Fold 3.

This camera is flanked by a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom and also include enhanced OIS and EIS.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with 12GB RAM while the battery capacity is the same as before at 4,400mAh.

Multitasking on Z Fold 4 is easier than ever, so users can get more done on the move. The new Taskbar 11 provides a layout similar to your PC.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen great improvements in all the right places – charging, camera sensors, durability, form factor and more have all improved with the latest flagship foldable.

Pricing and availability

The Z Fold 4 will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB and retail with a starting price of R37,999.

South African pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 opened on Wednesday night, 10 August, with general availability starting on 1 September 2022.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a lot of refinements, such a slimmer, lighter hinge and flatter edges.

Samsung says the Galaxy Z Flip 4 enhances users’ favourite features, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression.

“Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences, so you can shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Meta, FlexCam is optimised for popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.”

While the Flip 4 stays with its 12MP + 12MP rear camera combo, Samsung promised the main sensor will allow it to capture 65% brighter photos, improving low-light performance.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also still water resistant, which is quite awesome for a smartphone with so many moving parts.

Like the Z Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 ships with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with 8GB RAM.

The Flip 4 also gets a battery capacity upgrade from its predecessor jumping from 3,300mAh to 3,700mAh.

Pricing and availability

The Z Flip 4 will offer storage options in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB and will retail with a starting price of R21,999.

South African pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 opened on Wednesday night, 10 August, with general availability starting on 1 September 2022.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Samsung also launched not one, but two new wearables.

The Galaxy Watch 5 will replace last year’s Galaxy Watch 4, but a new Watch 5 Pro model brings beefier battery life and a more premium titanium bod.

Both wearables feature sapphire crystal screens and AMOLED displays and is available in 40 and 44mm sizes, while the Watch 5 Pro measures 45mm.

The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have 1.4-inch screens, while the 40mm version’s display measures 1.2 inches.

Battery life has been increased, with the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 getting 284mAh and 410mAh batteries.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a larger battery packing 590mAh capacity and is designed for outdoor enthusiasts, with a durable titanium casing and D-Buckle sport band.

Other specs like the various health-tracking tools, the waterproofing, memory, storage and Wear OS operating system are the same across all new models.

Samsung also added a new skin temperature sensor to the Galaxy Watch 5, but it won’t be activated until some indeterminate date post launch.

Pricing and availability

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro opened in select markets on 10 August 2022, with shipping starting from 26 August.

The 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in three colours — graphite, silver, and pink gold — while the 44mm version swaps the pink gold option for a sapphire one.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in grey titanium and black titanium.

South African pricing for the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup starts at R5,999.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Joining the Galaxy Z series are Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which feature Hi-Fi 24bit Audio 26 offering high-dynamic range

Samsung says with the new seamless codec 27 (SSC HiFi), quality music is enabled to transfer without a pause, and the new coaxial 2-way speaker makes those sounds richer than ever.

“The new compact, ergonomic design is 15 percent smaller 28, with a secure fit that is engineered to prevent rotation, making it the perfect fitness companion.”

The Buds 2Pro now feature Auto Switch 30 to provide transition for you to take a call.

“And if you happen to misplace your Buds2 Pro on your commute, SmartThings Find now makes locating them fast and easy whether they’re inside their cradle or not,” Samsung said.

Pricing and availability

The Buds 2 are available in four colours — graphite, white, olive, and lavender and come with a price tag of R2,499.

Pre-orders for the Buds 2 open on 1 September, while they will be generally available in stores from 17 September.

Special Offer

Both devices will also be accessible on 24- or 36-months’ contracts from network operators.

Customers who pre-order either Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4 from 11 August to 31 August will get the newly launched Galaxy Watch 5 for only R29 pm.

“With the Samsung trade-in program customers who trade-in their old devices can receive R10,000 cashback or R400 off their contracts and 1-year free Samsung Care Plus screen protection valued at R1,999.”

