Africa eyes lunar race as NASA prepares Artemis II mission to the moon

More than fifty years after Apollo's last crewed flight, three men and one woman are preparing for a lunar journey.

South Africa’s astronomy community says the renewed global push for lunar exploration could open major opportunities for the continent’s scientists, institutions and space sector.

Professor Amare Abebe, director of the Centre for Space Research at North‑West University and president of the African Astronomical Society, says the upcoming NASA Artemis II mission highlights both strategic and scientific imperatives.

To the moon

More than 50 years after Apollo’s last crewed flight, three men and one woman are preparing for a lunar journey that will mark a new chapter in American space exploration.

The long‑delayed Artemis II mission is scheduled to lift off from Florida on 1 April 2026, sending astronauts on a 10‑day flyby of the Moon.

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Technology

Abebe said advances in technology have made lunar travel easier and cheaper, while international competition has intensified.

“China and India are catching up in what people call the ‘new space’ era. Many other countries are also entering the race. The timing is aligned with both competition and reduced costs,” he explained.

Africa

Although Africa is not yet seen as a major player, Abebe believes the continent stands to benefit.

“This renewed interest is becoming a catalyst globally, especially for African countries that have historically lagged behind.

“The African Union launched the African Space Agency last year, and several nations are establishing their own agencies. We are encouraging students and young researchers to get involved,” he said.

Mission data

Abebe noted that the Artemis Accords allow signatory countries access to mission data.

“A few African countries have joined, but South Africa has not, which is surprising given our strong astronomy and space-research capacity. Access to Artemis data could be a major opportunity for African science.”

He added that space exploration offers inspiration and practical benefits. “There is so much beyond Earth that could benefit humanity. Advances that make this possible can only be positive. It can serve as a symbol for everyone.”

Astronauts

Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed mission under the Artemis programme and will launch from the agency’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, United States.

It will send NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen on an approximately 10-day journey around the Moon.

NASA confirmed that Artemis II will test the Orion spacecraft’s life support systems with crew for the first time, laying the groundwork for future missions.

Briefings, events, and 24/7 mission coverage will stream on NASA’s YouTube channel, with each event having its own stream closer to its start time.

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