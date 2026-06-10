Trump accuses Iran of taking ‘too long’ to negotiate peace deal

Regional tensions escalated again after Iran and the US exchanged attacks despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran on Wednesday of taking too long to negotiate a peace deal and warned it would now “have to pay the price”, a day after suggesting an agreement was in the offing.

The remarks came after Iran and the US once again traded fire following the downing of an American helicopter, further straining a ceasefire that took effect in April but has been marked by sporadic flare-ups of violence.

The exchange drew international calls for restraint on the eve of the World Cup, which the US is co-hosting and Iran is participating in.

Trump said in a social media post that Iran had been “completely defeated”, just a day after saying talks to bring about a definitive end to the Middle East war were in the “final throes”.

“Iran is all talk and no action,” he said on Wednesday. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

The war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, threw the region into chaos and rattled global markets before the shaky truce began.

Iran said it attacked American bases in Jordan and Bahrain on Wednesday after the US carried out strikes on the Islamic republic in retaliation for the downing of a helicopter.

The Apache was the second crewed aircraft that Washington has confirmed shot down by Iran during the war. Its two crew members were rescued, the US military said.

Warning to the Gulf

Bahrain said it intercepted and destroyed “a number of Iranian aerial attacks”, and an AFP correspondent in the capital Manama heard several loud explosions.

Jordan’s military, meanwhile, said it shot down five missiles, with no casualties or material damage.

Elsewhere, the Kuwaiti military said its air defences were engaging “hostile aerial targets”. Iran has recently carried out deadly attacks there too.

Tehran’s foreign ministry “reiterated the legal and moral responsibility” of its neighbours “to prevent the US military and Israel from using their territory or facilities to plan, organise, execute, or support hostile actions against Iran”.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American forces in the Middle East, said on X that it had earlier “struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz”.

Calls for restraint

The violence sparked calls for de-escalation from Iranian allies Russia and China.

“We are extremely concerned about the new round of US-Iranian armed confrontation,” a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said, urging “both sides to exercise restraint”.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry likewise called on the warring parties to “stop intensifying the conflict and escalating the situation”.

Hours earlier, Trump had said talks to end the three-month-long war were in their final stages — a claim he has made repeatedly in the past few weeks.

Asked whether it would be a matter of days or weeks, the US leader said it would take “two or three days”.

But after the downing of the helicopter on Monday, Trump said in a telephone interview with ABC News that the United States was responding “in a strong manner”.

The ceasefire had already faced a serious test over the weekend when Iran and Israel briefly resumed their attacks, before later announcing a halt.

‘We’ve packed our things’

Iran has insisted any deal to end the war must include a truce in Lebanon, which was drawn into the conflict when Iran-backed Hezbollah militants within its borders fired rockets at Israel on March 2.

Israel responded with a campaign of airstrikes and a ground invasion that has killed more than 3,600 people. Exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have not stopped despite a nominal truce.

On Wednesday, a medical source told AFP Israeli strikes on south Lebanon had killed 12 people.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military told the entire southern city of Tyre to evacuate, with an AFP correspondent witnessing residents fleeing and heavy traffic heading north after the warning.

Another correspondent in the coastal city of Sidon, further north, saw displaced people arriving from Tyre, some with belongings strapped to the roofs of their cars.

On Wednesday, a strike hit the centre of Sidon, with an AFP correspondent seeing a car burning and emergency personnel heading to the scene after hearing a blast.

“We’ve packed our things, and we’re leaving,” Tyre resident Elias Barbour told AFP.

“What have we done wrong? What are we supposed to do?” he added, saying that he would go to his sister’s home in Beirut “for a few days to see what happens”.