AI, AI, AI…It’s the buzzword on everyone’s lips

Almost every smartphone that is being launched features artificial intelligence (AI) and it’s expected to be no different in 2025

AI, AI, AI. It’s the buzzword on everyone’s lips in the tech world and dominates headlines whenever new phones are unveiled and showcased.

Almost every smartphone that is being launched features artificial intelligence (AI) and it’s expected to be no different in 2025 as the tech clock moves at the speed of light, not literally of course.

Is AI useful?

While AI has caused hype and people smiling they have artificial intelligence on their smartphones, just how useful are these features to the average user?

While die-hard tech fanatics will go wild for all the advanced capabilities and functions, will the average user take the time to explore them? Or even care about them?

How many AI-enabled apps do you have on your phone that you have never used, either because you don’t know about them or haven’t explored them?

ALSO READ: Africa Tech Festival: Smartphones are no longer just a phone, they are evolving [ VIDEO]

What are phones used for?

According to Tecno, an element still at the heart of the smartphone experience is connectivity with the ability to stay in touch with friends, family, colleagues, and other loved ones through phone calls and messages (whatever your preferred communication method).

“But these elements speak to simpler times before advanced AI was even brought into the equation. These primary functions continue to be the most utilised on any phone, and while they are still core, there are some benefits to AI incorporation in phones.”

Ai features

Tecno is on part when it says AI has its place and can bring helpful features to a phone, even the basics.

“It includes voice activation for calls and voice-to-text functionality. Phone camera setups include built-in AI features that some people don’t even know work automatically to improve the quality of pictures and videos; they simply think they are natural at taking stunning snaps.

“AI also learns user preferences and habits to provide personalised recommendations. These alongside other features such as real-time translation, intelligent chatbots, smart notifications, predictive text and smart replies and others, show the value of AI,” it said.

How much does it cost?

While it’s great to have intelligent features on smartphones, it does come at a price.

Using these new AI features to justify the higher price, especially for price-conscious users who want to see the value for their money. Providing these features with a phone while still maintaining great value for money with the price is key.

AI capabilities and features are being stressed as the differentiator, but for the majority, does this really matter? Especially when compared to other phone features such as long-lasting battery, durability, longevity, big storage and fast processing etc,” Tecno said.

As advancements continue in the space of AI with a lot more expected in 2025, there are bound to be some really useful capabilities that are developed and enhanced, bringing a smarter, easier and more convenient life to users. But let’s not forget the primary function of a phone: To make calls.

ALSO READ: [REVIEW] Huawei Pura 70 Pro, flagship with excellent camera performance