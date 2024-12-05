Matric Live scoops FNB app of the year – All the winners here [VIDEO]

Finalists participated in a rigorous three-stage judging process that assessed creativity, feasibility, technical execution, and potential impact.

FNB App of the Year Winner Lesego Finger and FNB Commercial CEO -Gorden Little. Picture: Supplied

As 2024 matriculants wait for their papers to be marked, Matric Live was crowned the 2024 FNB App of the Year winner.

The winners were announced at Village Yards in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Matric Live is an innovative educational app designed to empower Grade 10 to 12 learners.

Matric Live

The winning app impressed the judges with its dynamic approach to learning through interactive video lessons, gamified study experiences, mock exam simulations, and an AI chat feature that provides instant academic support.

Beyond winning the App of the Year award, Matric Live also secured victories in the Huawei Category 15 and Best Breakthrough Developer categories.

Matric Live app developer Lesego Finger said they are absolutely thrilled to have won “this prestigious award”.

“The competition pushed us to our limits, from the technical judging to the live pitch. Winning the FNB App of the Year title is a significant milestone for us, and we look forward to the opportunities it will bring.”

Prize

As part of the prize, the winning team will attend an international IT conference of their choice, valued at R250 000.

Previous winners leveraged the prize to raise funds, network with global technology leaders and scale their apps to reach wider audiences

Andiswa Bata, CEO of FNB Business said Matric Live exemplifies the innovative spirit that drives South Africa’s small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“Congratulations to all the winners. It’s inspiring to see many aspirant coders and budding tech entrepreneurs innovating to solve key challenges impacting the country.”

In addition to the FNB App of the Year award, the ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in various categories, offering a holistic take on the incredible talent within the African tech landscape and ecosystem.

Category winners

Best Financial Solution – Vault22

Best Educational Solution – Mediclinic Baby

Best Health Solution – October Health

Best Agricultural Solution – FarmRanger

Best African Solution – Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef

Best Consumer Solution and Most Innovative Solution – Checkers Sixty60

Best Enterprise Solution – Eyerus App

Best Gaming Solution – Super Dragon Punch Force 3

Best Hackathon Solution – Jiinue

People’s Choice Award – Netstar

The FNB App of the Year Awards is the tech industry’s ultimate recognition for the most groundbreaking digital solutions that are poised to make a meaningful impact in South Africa and the continent.

The competition culminated in live pitches to an esteemed panel of judges, including business and technology leaders.

