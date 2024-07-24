Google’s long-planned move to ditch cookies crumble

Google said it had made the decision after considering the impact that eliminating cookies would have.

Tech giant Google said it is reversing a long-planned move to ditch third-party cookies − a critical way for advertisers to track consumers’ web activity.

Instead of replacing cookies with Google’s Privacy Sandbox, a system that was meant to develop a profile on a person’s likes and dislikes for advertisers without needing to rely on a trove of browsing and search history, the company will soon allow Chrome users to opt out of third-party tracking cookies entirely.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google said it had made the decision after considering the impact that eliminating cookies would have on publishers, advertisers and others involved in the sprawling digital ad business.

New experience

Anthony Chavez, vice president at Google said the company will “introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing”.

“We’re discussing this new path with regulators, and will engage with the industry as we roll this out,” Chavez, wrote in the blog post.

In January 2020, the tech company announced its intention to phase out third-party cookies by 2022, but developing effective alternatives proved challenging, and feedback from industry stakeholders caused a chain of delays.

ALSO READ: AI is where ‘curiosity and discovery live’, says Google

What are cookies

Cookies are snippets of code that allow third-party companies to track Chrome users’ movements across the web. Information gleaned from them is used by third party publishers and websites to sell their own advertising.

Third-party tracking cookies have been a part of the online advertising landscape for decades. They make up an industry that’s expected to reach $723 billion (about R13 trillion) by 2026, according to PWC,” CNET reported.

Advertisers use cookies to find out exactly what people like and then places relevant advertising against those likes.

Tracking cookies, however, bring privacy concerns, such as revealing someone’s online habits or using data to discriminate against certain groups. The data is also valuable to hackers.

Chrome is currently the most popular web browser in the world, with 66% global market share, according to Statcounter, while Google is also the world’s most popular search engine, with a monstrous 91% global market share.

ALSO READ: Google Translate expands SA languages to include TshiVenda and siSwati