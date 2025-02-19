Apple unveils iPhone 16e amid little hype and fanfare

The iPhone 16e isn't exactly a follow-up to the iPhone SE from three years ago, though it officially replaces it.

Apple's iPhone lineup now consists of the iPhone 16e, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 series. Picture: Apple

Apple fans worldwide expected more than just a new smartphone when Apple launched the iPhone 16e on Wednesday.

“Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.” These were the words of Apple CEO Tim Cook just a few days before creating hype about what the company could have up its sleeve.

Excited and ready to expect another innovative product, last seen since the late Steve Jobs with his trademark line, “one more thing,” Cook unveiled the iPhone 16e, which didn’t create the hype and intended fanfare.

The announcement was basically muted compared to the hype generated by the global launch of Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate Design triple-fold device in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

What’s new?

Apple’s iPhone lineup now consists of the iPhone 16e, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 series.

With an updated design, the new iPhone 16E, a spiritual successor to the iPhone SE, has killed off the iPhone’s classic Touch ID-infused home button and thick bezels around the display.

It offers a modern iPhone experience similar to the regular iPhone 15 and the latest iPhone 16 but with a few bells and whistles removed to reach a slightly lower price.

Features

The new iPhone has an aluminium frame, glass front and back and a 15.4 cm (6.1 in) OLED screen, relegating the old-school iPhone design.

It features the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x telephoto lens, satellite connectivity for emergency services, and iOS 18 with improved customisation and privacy features.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is close to the same size as Apple’s standard 6.12-inch iPhone 16, means the company no longer offers a phone significantly smaller than its default model.

Longer battery life, IP68 water resistance, USB-C support, Face ID enhanced usability and a customisable action button like recent high-end models round up the iPhone 16e.

Pricing and availability

The iPhone 16e is close to the same size as Apple's standard 6.12-inch iPhone 16, meaning the company no longer offers a phone significantly smaller than its default model.

While the iPhone 16e is closer in design, features, and specs to the iPhone 16 lineup than Apple’s previous entry-level offering, it doesn’t come cheap. It starts at $599 (R11 125) for 128GB, which is $170 (R3 157) more than the $429 (R7 967) iPhone SE.

The iPhone 16e will be available in two matte finishes — black and white — with pre-orders beginning Friday, February 21, and availability beginning Friday, February 28.

South African pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

