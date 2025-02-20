Delta offers $30 000 each to Toronto plane crash passengers

Delta Air Lines is compensating passengers after its plane crash-landed and flipped at Toronto airport, leaving 21 injured but no fatalities.

US airline Delta will offer $30 000 to each passenger on a plane that crashed as it landed at Toronto airport this week, the carrier told AFP on Wednesday.

“This gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights” of passengers, a company spokesman said.

On Monday, a Delta Air Lines plane that departed from the US city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, hit the runway hard at Toronto’s main airport and flipped upside down.

Delta plane hit runway and flipped

A fireball and thick plumes of black smoke engulfed the plane as it skidded to a halt on its roof but none of the 80 people on board were killed.

Delta said 21 passengers were injured in the accident but only one was still hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.

Paramedic services said emergency responders dealt with various injuries among the passengers, including back sprains, head injuries, anxiety and headaches.

Dramatic footage of the crash posted on social media and verified by AFP on Tuesday showed the Bombardier CRJ-900 coming in to land before slamming into the runway, then sliding forward in a roll, with its wings sheared off before it stopped on its back.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation, assisted by the US Federal Aviation Administration, Delta and Mitsubishi, which purchased the CRJ line of planes from Bombardier in 2019.

Massive snowstorms

In the days prior to Monday’s crash, two massive snowstorms hit eastern Canada, dumping 70 centimeters (more than two feet) of snow, which Flint said was “more snow than we received in all of last winter.”

Strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures could still be felt in Toronto on Monday when airlines added flights to make up for weekend cancellations due to the storm.

The Toronto crash was the latest in a recent string of air incidents in North America, including a midair collision between a US Army helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington that killed 67 people, and a medical transport plane crash in Philadelphia that left seven dead.

