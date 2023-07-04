‘Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag’ remake reportedly in the works

By Cheryl Kahla

Reports (from unnamed sources, mind you) are swirling around the gaming community that Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag may be making a comeback.

The rumour was shared by two undisclosed sources who, in an interview with Kotaku, suggest Ubisoft’s Singapore studio is spearheading the remake’s development.

Assassin’s Creed IV remake

Ubisoft’s Singapore studio had been involved in recent Assassin’s Creed titles and the highly anticipated Skull and Bones

Why the excitement? Well, think about the current status of Skull and Bones, undergoing multiple delays and transformations since its initial inception.

Originally intended as an expansion to the critically acclaimed Black Flag, Skull and Bones transformed into an MMO, among other changes.

That said, it’s worth noting that the standalone Skull and Bones is still on track to release a beta phase in August 2023.

Black Flag recap

Need a refresher? It’s been a while, after all. For those who may have spent the last decade marooned on a forgotten island, a brief reminder:

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag had players stepping into the boots of Edward Kenway, a charming swashbuckler with a penchant for eyeliner.

True to his adventurous spirit, Kenway found himself marooned on a desert island, but with a determination to seize control of his fate.

He promptly rose to become the most notorious and formidable pirate of the 18th century, sailing treacherous seas, engaging in naval battles, and collecting sea shanties.

Is nostalgia enough?

With Skull and Bones on the horizon, some wonder if a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag would still capture and enthral gamers as it once did.

We get nostalgic charm, sure, but will that be enough? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Prepare your cutlasses, fellow gamers, for a potential return to the golden age of piracy awaits on the horizon.