Free games from Epic Store: Get ‘The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk’ this week

It’s that time again! Time to get a freebie from the Epic Games Store. There’s only one free game up for grabs this week – The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos.

If you’re ready to embark on an amusing yet challenging quest, give this Artefacts Studio and Dear Villagers collaboration a try.

Epic Store free games: 22 – 29 June

Let’s get gaming! You can have until 5pm on 6 July to download it for free.

Here’s what you need to know.

‘Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos‘

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos is a delightful blend of charm, humor, and outlandish characters.

It was developed by Artefacts Studio and published by Dear Villagers back in 2020, and it’s a fun little thing if you need to kill some time.

You may find your team of adventurers clumsy and inexperienced, but they’ll have to tolerate each other if they wish to unearth the dungeon’s treasure.

As the players dive deeper into the quest, they can’t help but feel a sense of déjà vu.

WATCH: Gameplay video

The game is set in the Naheulbeuk universe – a fresh location created by French author John Lang

Players can control seven classic RPG characters: the Ranger, the Elf, the Barbarian, the Dwarf, the Magician, the Ogre, and the Thief.

Each has unique skills, which players can upgrade via individual skill trees to enhance their abilities and equipment.

Coming up: ‘GRIME’

You’ll be able to download GRIME: Tinge of Terror from 6 July. It’s a fast-paced game that rewards the most ruthless of players.

Wield living weapons that evolve in form and function, crush your enemies, and consume their remains with a black hole to power up your vessel.

As you navigate through an environment filled with anatomical horror and intrigue, you’ll have the opportunity to dismantle a world piece by piece.

How to get free games from Epic Store

Add these games to your Epic Games Store library for free is really easy.

Simply log in or sign up for your free Epic Games account, scroll down the page until you see the big section marked ‘Free Games’ and head to the store page for each game.

From there, click the Get button, and follow the prompts to add the game to your library.

It’s really that simple!