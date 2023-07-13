Free games from Epic Store: Unleash your inner explorer, warrior and tycoon

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

Epic Games Store continues its tradition of weekly free game offerings, and this time, they’ve outdone themselves.

This week’s freebies include two engaging action RPGs – Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd – and intricate tycoon puzzle game Train Valley 2.

Epic Store free games: 13 to 20 July

Remember, these games are available for free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time, so make sure to grab your copies now.

Let’s get gaming!

Here’s what you need to know.

‘Genshin Impact’

Genshin Impact invites you to step into the expansive world of Teyvat, a land guided by the gods of seven elements.

Your mission: to find your lost sibling and seek answers from The Seven.

Along the way, you’ll team up with a colourful range of characters and unravel the mysteries that Teyvat has in store.

WATCH: Gameplay video

The freedom of exploration is the core of Genshin Impact.

Climb mountains, swim across rivers, and glide above the world, all while admiring the breathtaking scenery.

‘Honkai Impact 3rd’

In Honkai Impact 3rd, you’re thrust into a world under threat by Honkai, a corruptive force. As the captain, you lead a resistance of valiant Valkyries, each equipped with unique skills and gear.

As a next-gen 3D cel-shaded anime action game, Honkai Impact 3rd promises immersive stories and adrenaline-pumping battles.

WATCH: Gameplay video

The game revolves around Herrschers, humanoid beings with immense power, created by Honkai to thwart civilization’s progress.

Your objective: to foster bonds among your Valkyrie squadron and leverage these relationships to overthrow Honkai.

‘Train Valley 2’

Train Valley 2 is a train tycoon puzzle game that tasks you with managing a thriving railway network.

The sequel to the much-loved original, Train Valley 2 adds layers of complexity to the railway building challenge.

WATCH: Gameplay video

Your role is to steer your railroad company through the ages, from the Industrial Revolution to the future.

You will meet the demands of the valley’s cities and industries, maintain your railroads, upgrade your locomotives, and ensure timely service without delays or accidents.

You can explore over 1 500 player-created levels or construct your own using Workshop.

How to get free games from Epic Store

Add these games to your Epic Games Store library for free is really easy.

Simply log in or sign up for your free Epic Games account, scroll down the page until you see the big section marked ‘Free Games’ and head to the store page for each game.

From there, click the Get button, and follow the prompts to add the game to your library.

It’s really that simple!