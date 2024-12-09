ASUS Vivobook S15 handles everyday bumps and environmental extremes

Laptops should offer more than just be a portable workstation, they must be robust.

They must be able to access a range of online activities, including video streaming, music, gaming, and general browsing when combined with an Internet connection.

The laptops must also be robust as replacing them can be costly as the price of technology tends to fluctuate and companies feature innovations.

Ideal for students

Asus said its new Vivobook S15 is also built to handle everyday bumps and environmental extremes.

This will sit well with users, especially students, who are prone to bumping their gadgets around which can be a very costly affair for parents.

Weighing 1.8kg with a slim design, the laptop can be ideal for university students who tend to launch a library of textbooks in their backpacks.

However, gamers and creatives will be disappointed and should not expect much from the integrated graphics on offer – an Intel Arc GPU.

Under the hood

Under the hood, the Vivobook S15 features a 13th Gen Intel Core processor combined with up to 16GB of RAM and lightning-fast SSD storage.

It features a 15.6-inch 3K OLED HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and eye-friendly low blue light certification.

High-speed connectivity is crucial and depending on the connection the laptop is equipped with Wi-Fi 7.

In addition, it has four USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and an MicroSD card reader which makes connecting devices and transferring files effortless when you are in a hurry.

Competition

Asus has serious competition from other brands including HP with its Victus Gaming Apple’s Macbook Air 13” Lenovo IdeaPad, Dell Latitude and Huawei MateBook.

However, the other brands may have a slightly bigger or smaller screen as in the case with Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air and Lenovo’s 16-inch IdeaPad.

While the others may be better configured, the ASUS Vivobook S15 meets MIL-STD 810H military standard which can handle everyday bumps and environmental extremes.

Pricing

Depending on the configuration, competition to the Asus Vivobook S15 is similarly priced give or take a few hundred bucks.

The ASUS Vivobook S15 (S5406) is now available in South Africa through leading retailers and the prices start at R18,999, depending on the configuration.

