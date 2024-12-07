Google launches new AI-powered features for Android smartphones

Google has launched a new set of AI-powered features for Android devices, running on Android 15. Picture: X/@samuraipreneur

Google has launched a new set of AI-powered features for Android devices, running on Android 15.

According to Google, these features will help users express themselves authentically and connect their digital lives with real-world experiences.

Highlights

Google said the updates are designed to make Android devices even more helpful and accessible.

Some of the key highlights include Expressive Captions, Gemini for Lookout, Quick Share via QR Code, Auto-Enhanced Scans in Google Drive and Emoji Kitchen Stickers among others.

Expressive Captions

This feature automatically capture the intensity and emotion of how someone is speaking — from volume and tone to sounds that say more than words.

You’ll see things like the [whispering] of a juicy secret, the [cheers and applause] of a big win and the [groaning] after a dad joke.

These will appear across your phone’s apps on everything from streaming to social to video messages, only on Android [APPLAUSE].

Gemini for Lookout

Wit this feature, you can hear image descriptions read aloud, enhanced by Gemini models

Designed with people in blind and low-vision communities, Image Q&A in Lookout now uses Gemini 1.5 Pro to provide even richer, more helpful image descriptions compared to previous versions.

Simply take, upload or open a photo in the app to hear the caption read aloud in a natural-sounding voice. You can then gain a deeper understanding of the image by asking follow-up questions, now available globally.

Emoji Kitchen

Grab a slice of the new sticker combos and keyboard. Is pizza night coming up? Remix your favorite emoji into new pizza-themed sticker combos 🍕+❤️ and share them with friends using Emoji.

This feature helps you create a new emoticon with the help of existing ones. For example, if you add the pizza emoji with a heart on the keyboard, it will automatically create a new sticker that combines both of the commands.

It is similar to Apple’s Genmoji. The only difference is, that Emoji Kitchen has already rolled out, but Genmoji is yet to arrive.

QR codes in Quick Share

This features allows your best photos to be shared. QR codes in Quick Share make it easier to transfer pictures, videos and documents. Simply select the media file you want to share, tap the QR code and have others scan it for a secure transfer — no need to add them as a contact, verify devices or change your sharing settings.

Auto enhancement in Google Drive

Google Drive now offers enhanced scans that are sharper and clearer with automatic improvements. Whether it’s receipts, documents, or ID cards, your scans are optimised for better contrast, white balance, and reduced shadows and blurring — all without the need for manual editing.

Just capture an image of physical documents or receipts, and the app will save a crisp, clear digital version in your preferred format.

Gemini Extensions

Gemini on Android is getting a boost with new Extensions that connect to your favourite apps and services. With the new Spotify extension, you can play your favourite songs and discover playlists for any mood.

You can also call contacts and send messages with your default phone and messaging apps, set alarms and control device settings and your camera.

Google said soon, you’ll also be able to use Gemini to control your smart home devices that your Google Account can access, and get more information about places on Maps.

AI features exclusive to Pixel phones

If you own a Google Pixel phone, there are new exclusive features coming to the device.

The Screenshots app now automatically organises saved images and works with Circle to Search, letting users save search results and get relevant suggestions.

The new update also brings Emoji Kitchen to Gboard, allowing users to create custom emoji combinations, and enhances the call screening feature with AI-powered contextual response suggestions.

Google started rolling out the new features this week for Pixel phones and a few select Android 15 devices, with a wider global rollout expected over the next few weeks.

