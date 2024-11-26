AR on your smartphone: The past, present and future

AR has quietly evolved from a high-tech gimmick into a useful feature many of us use on a daily basis. Picture: iStock

While the term ‘augmented reality’ (AR) was coined more than three decades ago and basic AR apps for mobile devices have been around since at least 2008, many consumers have wondered what all the fuss is about.

The AR game, Pokémon GO, brought the technology to mainstream attention when it launched in 2016. It attracted more than 230 million players in its first year, but the excitement quickly died down.

How does AR work?

However, the reality is that augmented reality has quietly evolved from a high-tech gimmick into a useful feature many of us use every day without thinking about it.

TCL’s Ernst Wittmann said AR overlays computer-generated digital information on top of a digital display such as a smartphone screen.

“It uses tech such as apps, consoles, screens, or projections, to combine digital information with the real-world environment—like making it look like there’s a Pokémon on your street when you point your smartphone camera using the app.”

Major developments

Wittmann said a few major developments have transformed the tech into an integral part of our lives since 2016.

“The first of these is the proliferation of smartphones that can handle AR applications. According to Statista, by the end of 2024, there will be an estimated 1.7 billion mobile AR user devices worldwide, up from 200 million in 2015.

“Big steps forward in artificial intelligence have also catalysed growth in AR. AI techniques, like computer vision and machine learning, enable AR apps to recognise and track objects in real-time, a critical component for creating accurate and interactive AR experiences,” Wittmann said.

AR apps already in wide use

Social media

Most social media apps—including TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram— offer some AR features, such as face filters, 3D effects and virtual backgrounds. Snapchat reports that 250 million people use its AR features and tools every day.

Navigation

Google Maps offers AR directions, which help you navigate by overlaying digital arrows and labels onto the real world through your phone’s camera, making walking directions more intuitive.

Translation and object identification

Apps such as Google Lens, a powerful AR app, let you identify objects and translate text using your smartphone camera. Great for identifying plants, animals or landmarks or translating menus or signage when travelling.

Shopping

Stores around the world offer apps with AR features to help you visualise what some furniture will look like in your living room or how clothes or lipstick will look on you.

Education

Apps like Google Lens and AR features on mobile learning platforms enable users to explore objects or historical landmarks in 3D. Some educational apps allow students to explore anatomy or geography through AR-enhanced models.

The future

Wittmann said the world is just at the start of the ‘extended reality’ (XR) revolution, which embraces AR and virtual reality (VR).

“One of the major trends is that XR headsets are becoming more affordable, comfortable and accessible. Much like smartwatches or smart speakers, they complement, rather than replace your handset.”

Wittmann said AR is sure to change how we interact with the world in the years to come through immersive experiences in education, healthcare, entertainment, and beyond.

“The integration of augmented reality with other emerging technologies, such as AI and 5G, will further accelerate its impact, making AR a fundamental aspect of our digital experiences,” Wittmann said.

