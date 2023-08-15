By Brian Sokutu
Technology and Science

Biotech in South Africa: Ageing population sparks debate

Debate intensifies ahead of the International Longevity Summit, exploring the future of longevity and biotechnology in Africa.

International Longevity Summit Africa
The inaugural International Longevity Summit takes place from 23 to 24 August 2023 in Johannesburg. Photo: iStock
An upcoming African summit on longevity has sparked a debate in South Africa with economists saying the older generation should make retirement provisions and not become a burden on the public purse in old age. It comes against a background of dwindling natural resources and a struggling economy. This, as South Africa prepares to host the inaugural International Longevity Summit from 23-24 August in Johannesburg to explore the future of longevity and biotechnology in Africa. The summit aims to explore breakthroughs in longevity and healthcare across Africa and will be addressed by international experts, researchers, policymakers and investors. Osinakachi Akuma...

