Caviar unveils R2M iPhone 14 Pro with built in Rolex Daytona watch

Imagine paying R2 million for the new Apple iPhone 14 Pro. That is exactly how much you will have to fork out after the international brand of luxury smartphones and accessories Caviar announced a new makeover collection for Apple’s latest gadget.

The updated collection from Caviar on the basis of iPhone 14 Pro is called “Grand Complications”.

Every smartphone in this line is literally complicated with a mechanical chronograph.

iPhone Rolex

The new 2022 flagship got a Rolex watch built into the phone body along with decorative sensors of a race car control panel.

The cost of the model will be a whopping $134 250 (about R2 million).

The Grand Complication update consists of two unique smartphones: Daytona and Skeleton Booster.

Caviar said their special aesthetics is best sensed by those who are familiar with the history of professional motorsport, reflected in the original Rolex Daytona collection.

History

The Cosmograph Daytona by Rolex was named after the Daytona Beach and Road Course in Florida, the United States.

It became world famous because of Malcolm Campbell, who had set there the record speed 272.465 mph on 22 February, 1933.

Hans Wilsdorf, the Rolex founder, proposed partnership to the record holder, and therefore in 1962 Rolex officially sponsored the Daytona car racing and began producing the same-name watch.

Caviar said its Daytona creation is an unparalleled, splendid model made in a single copy.

“The phone case is made in the style of racing cars of the 1930s, such as Campbell’s Blue Bird: the same car that set the Daytona world speed record. Decorative speedometers and switches, made of gold, create the image of a dashboard of a supercar, which triumph gave rise to the great watch collection Rolex Daytona.”

“Skeleton Booster is a design in which a skeleton watch has been implanted. Combined with black reinforced grilles and the cool glow of titanium bolts, it gives the phone a brutal look of a supercar internal content.

Pricing

The price of models starts from $10 320 for iPhone 14 Pro Grand Complications 128Gb Skeleton Booster. Modification with Rolex significantly more expensive – iPhone 14 Pro Max Grand Complications Daytona 1Tb will be presented in a single copy for $134 250.

Caviar is a luxury brand that creates design versions of Apple and Samsung gadgets.

It is not the first time that Caviar jewellers were inspired by Rolex watches. Recently, the company released a collection called “Pair of Kings”, in which there are smartphones, repeating the design of the most famous models of the watch brand.

