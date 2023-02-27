ChatGPT down: No ETR but OpenAI is ‘implementing fixes’

Cheryl Kahla

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s natural language processing chatbot, began experiencing outages which go beyond the platform’s regular capacity limits.

Users were flocking to Twitter on Monday afternoon, contemplating the meaning of their existence while hitting refresh repeatedly.

Meanwhile, OpenAI said it was aware of the timeout error. At the time of publishing, ChatGPT was “starting to improve after initial fixes” were implemented.

However, as of 7:26 pm local time, the services were still not available to thousands. The status of the outage is currently flagged as under investigation.

OpenAI said: “We are still seeing database instabilities. We have restored partial traffic to the site; however, we are still seeing many people having trouble accessing the site.”

Our team is continuing to actively investigate the issue.

This is the first widespread outage since both free and premium plans went down on 14 February, and again on 21 February.

For those of us who see patterns everywhere, yes, it’s seven days. Ironically, the Valentine’s Day outages were resolved within seven minutes.

At the time of publishing, the outage has been frustrating users for a good and solid two hours and 40 minutes.