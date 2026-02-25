‘It wasn’t that deep’: Naledi Aphiwe apologises for comment about Zimbabweans

The apology follows renewed backlash over comments she made on TikTok last year.

Singer Naledi Aphiwe has issued a public apology following backlash over comments she made last year in response to a Zimbabwean fan.

The comments resurfaced this week after Aphiwe was announced as one of the headliners for Ama2k Fest, a concert set to take place in Harare, Zimbabwe, in April.

Some Zimbabwean social media users have called for her removal from the lineup, citing a TikTok comment she made last year.

At the time, a fan asked Aphiwe to perform in Zimbabwe. She responded in isiZulu and said: “Hambani niyongilinda khona,” which loosely translates to, “go and wait for me there”.

Naledi Aphiwe: ‘It wasn’t that deep’

In a Facebook post, Aphiwe said the comment was not intended to be disrespectful.

“Social media never forgets, and I’ve been reminded of a comment I made a few months ago. I want to address it properly instead of ignoring it,” she wrote.

“First, I want to make it clear that my words were never meant to disrespect Zimbabweans or come from a place of hate.”

She acknowledged that her words may have been offensive.

“I understand that intentions don’t always translate well online, and I can see how what I said may have hurt or offended people. For that, I sincerely apologise,” Aphiwe said.

She said she hoped the issue could be resolved with understanding.

“Please don’t misunderstand my heart or define me by one comment. It truly wasn’t that deep or rooted in negativity. I respect people from all backgrounds, and I would never intentionally spread hate,” she wrote.

“I hope we can move forward with understanding and give each other grace, and I genuinely wish peace for everyone involved.”

