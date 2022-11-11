WATCH: Dell Tech Forum aims to deliver a ‘better tomorrow’

Faizel Patel

The Dell Technologies Forum was a day filled with innovation, networking hot laps, initiatives of creating a better tomorrow and inspiration from the CEO of the company Michael Dell himself.

Hundreds of IT enthusiasts, executives business leaders and industry experts gathered at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on Thursday, under the theme “Discover the endless possibilities for innovation”, to share insights on how technology can help shape the future.

#DellTechForum The main expo area of the Dell Technology Forum. The atmosphere is brimming with excitement and innovation. I’m so excited to be here. @DellTechZA pic.twitter.com/lR8vsCtGqU— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@FaizelPatel143) November 10, 2022

Technologists

During the Dell Tech Forum, attendees discovered the possibilities through engaging breakout sessions, interactive experiences and connecting with technologists.

Speakers included Doug Woolley – MD of Dell Southern Africa and Dell Technologies, Koketso Letoaba from Intel, Matt Dennington – Executive Director, Partnerships and Accelerator at McLaren Racing and Aki Anastasiou – who was also the MC for the forum.

Changing the world

In a video message, Dell CEO Michael Dell thanked people for choosing the company to be their partner in changing the world.

“Your trust has inspired us to reinvent and reimagine a data driven world, to accelerate progress for a healthier, safer and more successful future for all.”

Dell echoed the importance of technology.

“From PC’s as the hub of our personal and professional lives to the infrastructure behind the user experience, where a multi-cloud, highly distributed architecture is rapidly taking shape,” Dell said.

Shape the future

Dell inspired attendees with a message that resonated across the world.

“This is our mission, to deliver a better tomorrow with you, to capitalise on the twin engines of human inspiration and technology innovation to create our future together.”

#DellTechForum A beautiful and inspiring message from the CEO of @Dell Michael Dell:“This is our mission, to deliver a better tomorrow with you, to capitalise on the twin engines of human inspiration & technology innovation to create our future together. @MichaelDell @DellTechZA pic.twitter.com/WYDGrXzFW5— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@FaizelPatel143) November 10, 2022

McLaren F1

The tech giant is also the technology partner for the McLaren Technology Group and Formula One racing team to maximise speed and agility across their organisation, from faster data insights and faster speed to market, to faster data-enabled cycles of innovation.

“There are about 300 sensors on a McLaren Formula 1 car generating 1.5TB data per race. McLaren F1 and Dell have been partners since 2018,” Dell said.

McLaren said it relies on Dell Technologies to power 4 000 employees to work from anywhere with innovative technology.

#DellTechForum There are about 300 sensors on a McLaren Formula 1 car generating 1.5TB data per race.@McLarenF1 and @Dell have been partners since 2018. McLaren relies on Dell Technologies to power 4,000 employees to work from anywhere with innovative technology @DellTechZA pic.twitter.com/Wpgug0rH30— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@FaizelPatel143) November 10, 2022

Hot laps

Some attendees were also treated to a hot lap around the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit with skilled drivers behind the wheel of the high-performance BMW’s burning up the track at over 200km/h.

#DellTechForum My heart just got racing with @DellTechZA after a blistering hot lap of the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit with Cristiano Verolini behind the wheel of this awesome BMW. This was totally exhilarating. Thanks to Debs for the opportunity. @CGVerolini @BMW_SA pic.twitter.com/iaKeccjptC— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@FaizelPatel143) November 10, 2022

