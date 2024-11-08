Dell Tech Forum: How AI is revolutionising industries, but won’t take your jobs

With the proliferation of AI, there are concerns that it will replace workers.

The forum at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand, brought together technology leaders and professionals. Picture: X/@AkiAnastasiou

The Dell Technologies Forum kicked off a little differently this year with music and generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) used to create some unique visuals at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand.

The forum brought together technology leaders and professionals for an immersive experience focused on the transformative role of AI.

Themed “Accelerating AI-Powered Innovation”, this year’s forum demonstrated how AI is revolutionising industries by providing deeper data insights, enhancing productivity, and enabling new ways of conducting business.

Watch: Dell Tech Forum kicked off a little differently this year at Kyalami

It is believed that several thousand people were engaged in the various focus sessions all related to AI at the forum on Thursday.

Will AI replace jobs?

However, Todd Lieb, vice president of Cloud Partnerships at Dell emphasised that AI will not replace workers.

“Those who know how to use AI will replace those who don’t.”

Lieb highlighted that 83% of the data you control is on-premises and that the data is the fuel-driving transformation.

‘The Next Now’

Mohammed Amin, senior vice president for Dell Technologies in Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (Ceemeta) spoke about “The Next Now” and the role AI will play in improving business ecosystems.

“AI is giving us a business opportunity. While accessing AI-powered solutions is a key concern for many businesses, the data will remain equally, if not more, important. It is seen as a key differentiator by 91% of local people surveyed recently by Dell.

“We will need to bring the AI to the data,” Amin said.

While there a human geniuses who can solve a Rubik’s cube in seconds, robotics students sponsored by Dell South Africa showed an automatic Rubrix cube-solving robot.

E-Waste

At the forum, the E-Waste Recycling Authority (Era), an organisation dedicated to e-waste management, infrastructure, and networks in South Africa, along with Dell, simplified the process of responsible and compliant e-waste disposal.

An Era e-waste bin was available at the entrance of the venue, encouraging attendees to bring their unwanted e-waste who were then rewarded with a McLaren F1 cap. Dell is a sponsor of the McLaren Formula One team.

This initiative serves to support the development of a more sustainable circular economy in the country.

Doug Woolley, General Manager and Vice President for Dell Technologies South Africa highlighted the company’s strong focus on sustainability and e-waste recycling, demonstrating Dell’s commitment to a more sustainable future through their partnership with Era waste recycling authority.

