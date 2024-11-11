Africa Tech Festival 2024 loading at CTICC in Cape Town

It is the world's largest gathering of African connectivity leaders, and the main anchor of Africa Tech Festival.

The 27th Africa Tech Festival 2024, set to take place from 12-14 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Picture: Supplied

With just a day to go before the Africa Tech Festival 2024 event in Cape Town kicks off, thousands of visitors are expected to attend the event

The Africa Tech Festival 2024 is set to take place from 12-14 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The premier event for tech professionals brings together over 15,000 attendees, 400 speakers and 300 exhibitors.

The 27th edition of AfricaCom, the world’s largest gathering of African connectivity leaders, is the main anchor of the Africa Tech Festival.

The event sees top players in the tech industry gather under one roof to pave the way for the digital economy, now a major global economy driver.

‘The future of the smartphone’

Tech giant Honot is a gold sponsor of the event which signals its intention to lead and contribute to transformative discussions on digital strategy and the future of tech in Africa.

The company’s media partners include CNBC Africa and Cape Talk with a lineup of distinguished speakers including CEO Fred Zhou, Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes and Vinod Nenwani, head of Android Partnerships, North and South Africa, Google.

One of the highlights of the festival is a fireside chat titled “The Future of the Smartphone Industry”, scheduled for Tuesday from 3pm to 3.45pm at the AfricaCom: Telcos of Tomorrow stage.

The conversation promises to provide compelling insights into the evolving smartphone landscape which will deep dive into the future of the smartphone industry driven by AI and foldable technology.

Fireside chat

The fireside chat will be live-streamed by CNBC Africa.

Other topics include enterprise tech innovation and disruption across key sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud and data centres, and green ICT.

The minister and deputy minister of Communication and Digital Technologies are expected to welcome global attendees inclusive of leaders of various African Countries and also participate in several activities.

Dell Tech Forum

The tech festival comes on the back of the Del Technologies Forum which focuses on AI.

The event kicked off a little differently this year with music and generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) used to create some unique visuals at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand.

Themed “Accelerating AI-Powered Innovation”, this year’s forum demonstrated how AI is revolutionising industries by providing deeper data insights, enhancing productivity, and enabling new ways of conducting business.

At the forum, the E-Waste Recycling Authority (Era), an organisation dedicated to e-waste management, infrastructure, and networks in South Africa, along with Dell, simplified the process of responsible and compliant e-waste disposal.

